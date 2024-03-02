Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Cong leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Nyay Yatra' to enter Madhya Pradesh today

Cong leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Nyay Yatra' to enter Madhya Pradesh today

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 11:14 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is scheduled to enter Madhya Pradesh through Morena district on Saturday.

After a pause of five days, the yatra will resume at 2 pm from Dholpur in Rajasthan on Saturday and enter the state at around 3 pm.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh told ANI, "After resting for five days (from February 26 to March 1), we are resuming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today at 2 pm from Dholpur, Rajasthan. We will enter Morena, Madhya Pradesh at around 3 pm today and we will stay in the state till March 6. On March 5, Rahul Gandhi will have a darshan at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. On March 7, we will enter Gujarat. People are supporting us during the yatra."

Congress leader Ramesh also said that Rahul Gandhi would address a public meeting in Banswara (town located in southern Rajasthan) on March 7 and after that, the Yatra would enter Gujarat and stay till March 9.

Earlier on Friday, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached Morena to take stock of preparations for the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' before its entering the state.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

'Madhya Pradesh is epicentre of corruption': Rahul Gandhi ahead of polls

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

LS Polls: U'khand CEO orders increased monitoring of liquor sales, seizures

BJP's poll body mulls over Lok Sabha candidates for nearly 16 states

Don't seek votes on basis of caste, religion, language: EC to parties

Google partners with news publishers to curb deepfakes ahead of elections

Number of candidates contesting LS polls rose 4-fold between 1952 and 2019

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressMadhya Pradesh govtLok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story