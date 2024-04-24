Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Cong manifesto includes 'jihadi', appeasement politics: Delhi BJP chief

Cong manifesto includes 'jihadi', appeasement politics: Delhi BJP chief

Addressing a press conference here, Sachdeva slammed the Congress, saying the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections "aims to break the country"

Leader of Opposition in MCD Raja Iqbal also addressed the press conference. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday said the Congress party's manifesto includes "jihadi" and "appeasement" politics.

Addressing a press conference here, Sachdeva slammed the Congress, saying the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections "aims to break the country".

"The manifesto of the Congress reeks of 'jihadi' thinking and appeasement politics. They have said if we come to power we will survey the assets of the country. Congress should explain which assets they are referring to. Are they talking about the jewellery of our mothers and daughters?" he said.
 

Asking if the Congress wanted to "confiscate the assets of mothers and sisters", Sachdeva said, "Is it a crime to belong to the majority Hindu community? Is it a crime to wear 'mangalsutra'?"

Leader of Opposition in MCD Raja Iqbal also addressed the press conference.

He slammed the AAP for delaying the disbursal of funds for purchasing uniforms and books for students in MCD schools. He accused the AAP of corruption and said it has failed in effective governance in the city.

Topics :CongressBJP

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

