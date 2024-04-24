Noida restaurants, hospitals offer 'Democracy Discount' to voters on Apr 26

Restaurants and hospitals here are offering discounts on their services to citizens who go out to vote in the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

The initiative called Democracy Discount allows the citizens to avail 20 per cent discount in restaurants in Noida and Greater Noida by showing their finger with voter ink on April 26 and April 27. National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) has exhorted member companies for the initiative, which has seen about two dozen restaurants in the constituency coming on board till Wednesday.

Among restaurants offering the discount are Desi Vibes, Kaffiiaa, I Sacked Newton, De Valentino Caf, Noida Social, Getafix, Osteria, Chica Loca, F Bar Noida, Xero Courtyard Gardens Galleria, Dirty Rabbit, Baby Dragon, Trippy Tequila, Cafe Delhi heights, Ching Singh, Paso Noida, Moire Cafe & Lounge, The Beer Caf, Sky by Swagath, 'Imperfecto and The Patiala Kkitchen, according to NRAI.

"The idea is to encourage citizens for more voter turnout," Varun Khera, the Uttar Pradesh unit head of NRAI, told PTI.

Naresh Madan, owner of Imperfecto, said it's a "win-win situation" for citizens, they can participate in the election voting and also have meals at discounts at their three restaurants in the constituency.

"All the customers have to do is show their fingers marked with voting ink and they'll get the discount. We won't even ask for other ID proofs, just the voting ink is proof enough," Madan said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, comprising the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, in western Uttar Pradesh goes to polls on April 26 in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections with over 26 lakh registered voters.



Meanwhile, hospitals are offering free full body checks to voters.

Felix Hospital in Noida's Sector 137 is also offering a 100 per cent discount on full body check-ups to voters under its initiative "Vote for Healthy India".

"Citizens can come to the hospital and show the voting ink mark on their fingers to avail full body check-up worth Rs 6,500 free of cost. The offer will be available from April 26 to 30," Felix Hospitals CEO and Chairman Dr D K Gupta told PTI.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded a voter turnout of 60.47 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 60.38 per cent in 2014 and an abysmal 48 per cent in 2009, according to Election Commission statistics.

The constituency has consistently recorded voter turnout lower than the national average of 67.40 per cent in 2019, 66 per cent in 2014 and 58 per cent in 2009, the data showed.