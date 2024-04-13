Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress accuses BJP-led Centre of under-utilising budget for northeast

Congress accuses BJP-led Centre of under-utilising budget for northeast

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has utilised the full budget for the northeast only on two occasions., Cong's Jairam Ramesh said

Guwahati: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference, in Guwahati, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 1:37 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Saturday accused the Centre of under-utilising the budget for the northeast and said it is the only political party that can deliver justice to the states in the region.

"The Modi government's 'Bluff and Rule' policy continues to unravel. The Modi government has a history of allocating big budgets to the North East and then chronically underutilising these budgets in the last 10 years," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He said since 2014, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has utilised the full budget for the northeast only on two occasions.

"While the UPA consistently utilised around 90 per cent of the budget, the Modi government's utilisation falls to a mere 60 per cent regularly.

"In FY23, the budget was Rs 2,755 crore. However, in June 2023, a report from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) revealed that the ministry utilised only Rs 989 crore (35.9 per cent) of its allocated budget," the former Union minister said.

In 2020-21, the fund utilisation in the case of the North East Road Sector Development scheme was 52 per cent, Ramesh claimed, adding that for the North East Special Infrastructure Development scheme, only 34 per cent of the funds were utilised.

The Congress leader said the Modi government boasts that the PM-DevINE scheme launched in 2022 outlays Rs 6,600 crore for the period from 2022-23 to 2025-26 for the holistic development of the northeastern region.

He said on December 7, 2023, the DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region)ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that only over 10 per cent of the funds (Rs 855.85 crore) under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) were sanctioned.

"In January 2023, in the run-up to elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, the Modi government 'doubled' the budget for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. Given its history of bluffing with its big fund allocations and dramatic underutilisations, we await the details of how much in funds has actually reached the North East.

"@INCIndia is the only political party that can deliver justice to the states of North East India," Ramesh said, using the hashtag "#HaathBadlegaHalaat".

Also Read

Next-generation Sony PlayStation5 controller may have earbuds case built-in

Google Doodle celebrates Ghana's 67th Independence Day, know details below

With 40% votes DPP candidate Lai Ching-te wins Taiwan's presidential polls

Major reshuffle in Assam bureaucracy, Ravi Kota to be next chief secretary

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh praises strong first list for Lok Sabha polls

RJD's poll manifesto promises 10 mn govt jobs, Rs 1 L to poor 'sisters'

CSDS survey: Modi's popularity sustains, no anti-incumbency in LS polls

Kukis, Meitis unite on one point - not right time for LS polls in Manipur

LS polls: 2 former India hockey team captains fighting elections in Odisha

If work getting done without speaking, better to stay silent: Lakhimpur MP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian National CongressBJPnortheastBudget 2023

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story