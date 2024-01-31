Congress' Jairam Ramesh accuses govt of importing 5.6 mn tonnes cheap steel

Ahead of scheduled budget session before Lok Sabha election, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was allowing cheap steel imports resulting in huge problems for steel producers.

He claimed that India had imported 5.6 million tonnes of finished steel between April-Dec 2023, which was the highest in five years. Pointing out that cheap steel import makes Indian steel uncompetitive in the domestic market, the Congress leader demanded justice for steel producers.

"India imported 5.6 million tonnes of finished steel between April-Dec 2023. This was a five-year high. Imports from China alone were close to a record 1.8 million tonnes. Indian steel producers are rightly concerned at the shocking insensitivity of the Modi Govt that is allowing cheap imports resulting in huge problems for them. They too deserve Nyay." Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

India is currently the world's second-biggest crude steel producer.

Mewnwhile, budget session of Parliament, the last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year, will commence with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1. The budget session will conclude on February 9.