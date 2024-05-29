Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress looted Rajasthan; Gehlot, Dotasra would be jailed soon: Minister

Congress looted Rajasthan; Gehlot, Dotasra would be jailed soon: Minister

Dilawar said due to the Congress government's corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission and electricity sector, there was a crisis-like situation in the state when the BJP took over the reins

Ashok Gehlot, Gehlot
File image of Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 1:46 PM IST
Rajasthan minister Madan Dilawar on Wednesday accused the previous Congress government of making crores of rupees by leaking exam papers and asserted that former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra would soon go to jail for it.

In a video statement, Dilawar, the state's education minister, said the Congress leaders were trained in corruption and ever since the BJP came to power in Rajasthan, they are worried about where to hide their ill-gotten wealth.

"Congress leaders have indulged in loot. They sold (exam) papers and earned crores of rupees. Now they are worried about where to keep the money because the SOG and other investigating agencies are doing their work," Dilawar said.

"Ashok Gehlot sahab and Govind Singh Dotasra sahab you are about to go to Tihar Jail soon where you will meet (Delhi CM Arvind) Kejriwal. Tell him that in Rajasthan you have committed so many bad deeds," he added.

Dilawar said due to the Congress government's corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission and electricity sector, there was a crisis-like situation in the state when the BJP took over the reins.

However, we have ensured that the people of Rajasthan don't suffer, Dilawar said, adding, "We have done full preparation to provide drinking water to the people of the state on time."

Gehlot and Dotasra have been repeatedly targeting the BJP government over the supply of drinking water and power crisis as Rajasthan is experiencing severe heatwave conditions.

Topics :Ashok GehlotLok Sabha electionsCongress

First Published: May 29 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

