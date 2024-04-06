Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress manifesto 'bears Muslim league imprint': PM Modi in Saharanpur

Congress manifesto 'bears Muslim league imprint': PM Modi in Saharanpur

Prime Minister says the Congress party is cut off from the hopes and aspirations of today's India, is dominated by leftists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticised the Congress party for its Lok Sabha election manifesto, calling it an imprint of the Muslim League.

"The kind of manifesto released by Congress yesterday proves that today's Congress is completely cut off from the hopes and aspirations of today's India. The same thinking is reflected in the Congress manifesto which was there in the Muslim League during the freedom movement," said Modi at a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

“The Congress manifesto completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League, and whatever part of it is left is completely dominated by the leftists,” he said.

"The BJP government works without any discrimination. Our thinking is that government schemes should reach every section, every caste, and everyone."

The Congress, released yesterday, promises "Paanch Nyay" or 'five pillars of justice': 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay', and 'Hissedari Nyay'.

The Congress promised to ensure legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), a national minimum wage set at Rs 400 per day, reforms in personal laws and a nationwide caste census, among other initiatives.

The MSP payable to the farmer-seller at the procurement centres and Agricultural Produce Market Committees will be directly credited to the farmers' bank accounts digitally, said the Congress.

"Congress will formulate and implement a sound import-export policy for agricultural commodities, which will give paramount importance to protecting the interests and concerns of farmers," said the manifesto.

The party also pledged to pass a constitutional amendment to increase the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST, and OBC.

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections is set for April 19. Subsequent phases are scheduled for April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. Vote counting will be held on June 4.

 

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

