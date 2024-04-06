Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Won't allow BJP's communal politics to take root in Kerala: CM Vijayan

Won't allow BJP's communal politics to take root in Kerala: CM Vijayan

He noted that this election will decide the future of the country and there is no point in voting for the Congress party

Photo: X@PinarayiVijayan
Press Trust of India Alappuzha (Ker)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 1:57 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the Left will not allow the communal politics of the BJP to take root in the state and ensure that the saffron party does not win a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media here, Vijayan said the Left will overcome the challenges posed by the Sangh Parivar to the nation and its people and will work towards ousting them from power.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We are contesting this election with an aim to bring down the BJP from power and that's why we have actively joined the anti-BJP front at the national level. We would like to make one thing clear. The BJP will not only face defeat in all 20 seats, they will even fail to secure the second position in any constituency this time," Vijayan said.

He noted that this election will decide the future of the country and there is no point in voting for the Congress party.

"People have understood that there is no point in voting for the Congress party from their experience in the last five years. The Left parties seek votes from the people to uproot the BJP which has been implementing dangerous policies in the country," he added.

The CM also attacked the Congress party, saying the grand old party gave space and votes for the BJP but the Left has a history of fighting the communal fascists.

"We don't change our politics for the sake of a few votes," Vijayan added.

The election for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will be held on April 26 and the results will be out on June 4.

Also Read

Congress alleges corruption in cancellation of Kerala power contracts

Kerala govt may consider approaching Centre to get Guv removed: CM Vijayan

ED files money laundering case against Vijayan's daughter, her IT company

Kerala far ahead in ensuring justice to victims: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Developed Kerala possible without Left, Cong: Chandrasekhar slams Vijayan

INDIA alliance is for commission, NDA is on mission: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi's Ghaziabad roadshow today: Traffic advisory lists roads to avoid

Day after EC notice, Atishi asks ED to share details of actions against BJP

LS polls: Nominations of 16 candidates found invalid for second phase in MP

Will win by over 200K votes against Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat: Assam BJP MP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanBJPBharatiya Janata PartyIndian National CongressKerala govtKerala government

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story