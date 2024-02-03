Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress' Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to visit Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar

Congress' Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to visit Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday will visit the famed Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Telangana Assembly elections, at Kollapur, in Nagarkurnool on Tuesday.
Press Trust of India Ranchi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 10:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday will visit the famed Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand.

The Yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered the state from West Bengal through the Pakur district on Friday afternoon.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

After a night halt at Littipara in Pakur, the Yatra resumed from Sarkanda Chowk in Godda district on Saturday morning, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha told PTI.

Gandhi will visit the ancient temple in Deoghar dedicated to Lord Shiva around 2.30 pm and offer prayers, he said.

Later, he will lead a roadshow in the district and also address a public meeting. The Yatra will then proceed to Dhanbad where the participants will camp for the night.

The night halt has been planned at Halkata in Tundi block of Dhanbad, Sinha said.

The Yatra will travel 804 km, covering 13 districts of the state over eight days in two phases.

In all, it will travel 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

Also Read

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches Nagaland with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Nyay Yatra: Rahul gives flying kisses to crowd shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

Cong PM would've controlled Manipur violence by fourth day: Rahul Gandhi

Assam govt threatening people not to join Cong yatra, says Rahul Gandhi

BJP tried to 'steal popular mandate' in J'khand but was stopped: Rahul

SP, Cong reach final agreement in UP for LS polls, says Ram Gopal Yadav

Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumes from Bengal's Nabagram

Lok Sabha elections: Mamata rebuffs Congress' seat-sharing optimism

Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters Murshidabad in West Bengal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian National CongressBJPSonia GandhiLok Sabha MPsLok Sabha elections

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story