Congress to focus on just 255 seats in Lok Sabha elections, says report

2019 Lok Sabha elections
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party ran for 421 seats and won 52 of them. It formed alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] in Karnataka, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Jharkhand, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, it had contested only nine out of the 40 seats in Bihar, seven of the 14 seats in Jharkhand, 21 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 25 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, and nine of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu. In Uttar Pradesh, it contested in 70 of the 80 seats.
Current seat-sharing scenario
The Congress is well aware that seat sharing will be tough in various states, particularly Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.
While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has indicated a willingness to form a coalition with the Congress in Punjab, the state unit of the Congress believes any alliance with the AAP, which is in power in the state, would be suicidal. The Bengal unit is also opposed to any alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) said it would run for 65 seats, leaving only 15 for the Congress and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).
