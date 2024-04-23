Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress wanted to extend reservation on basis of religion, says PM Modi

Congress wanted to extend reservation on basis of religion, says PM Modi

The prime minister asserted that he understands the Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday charged that the Congress wanted to extend reservation on the basis of religion and give the right given to Dalits, backward and tribals to Muslims.

As soon as the Congress formed the government at the Centre in 2004, one of its first tasks was to reduce the SC/ST reservation in Andhra Pradesh and give reservation to Muslims, he said while addressing an election rally in Tonk.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Modi is giving you a guarantee with an open heart that reservation for Dalits and backward tribals will neither end nor will it be allowed to be divided in the name of religion," he said.

The prime minister asserted that he understands the Constitution.

"Modi is dedicated to the Constitution. Modi is a person who worships Baba Saheb Ambedkar," he said.

Also Read

'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

Mathews timed-out to Kohli's wide: Top 5 controversies in World Cup 2023

As India-Maldives row heats up, all you need to know about Lakshadweep

Explained: IND vs NZ semis marred by pitch controversy in World Cup 2023

Highlights: Indians' boycott will hit us hard, says ex-Maldives minister

Citizenship, connectivity, unemployment key issues in Assam's Barak Valley

LS polls: Not scared of expulsion from BJP, says ex-Deputy CM Eshwarappa

'We have thousands of Modis: Secret behind BJP's enduring success in India

Only INDIA bloc can deliver more inclusive economic growth, says Congress

Hold Modi accountable for 'false, unverified allegations': Congress to EC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CongressReservation quotaReservation policyReligious controversyModi govt

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story