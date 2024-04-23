Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Only INDIA bloc can deliver more inclusive economic growth, says Congress

Only INDIA bloc can deliver more inclusive economic growth, says Congress

Approximately 64 per cent of the total goods and services tax (GST) in the country comes from the poor, the lower middle classes, and the middle classes, he said

Jairam Ramesh | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stepping up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'redistribution of wealth' remark, the Congress on Tuesday said he will never tell people that more than 40 per cent of the wealth created in the country from 2012 to 2021 has gone to just one per cent of the population, and asserted that only an INDIA bloc government can deliver a vastly more inclusive economic growth.

At a rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, Modi had said that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to "infiltrators" and those who have more children, and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Congress has hit back at Prime Minister Modi over his remarks targeting the party, saying after facing "disappointment" in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the PM has now resorted to "lies" and "hate speech" to divert people from the real issues.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said on X, "The Prime Minister will never tell you that: More than 40% of the wealth created in the country from 2012 to 2021 has gone to just 1% of the population."

Approximately 64 per cent of the total goods and services tax (GST) in the country comes from the poor, the lower middle classes, and the middle classes, he said.

"Most of the public assets and resources sold in the last ten years have gone to one or two companies - economists have shown that the growing monopolisation of the economy has led to higher inflation," he alleged.

Today, 21 billionaires combined have more wealth than 70 crore Indians, Ramesh said.

"India needs faster economic growth. India needs vastly more inclusive economic growth. India needs hugely more ecologically sustainable growth. Only INDIA can and will deliver this triad," Ramesh asserted.

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

INDIA bloc hits the streets nationwide against MPs' suspension. Details

INDIA bloc's cracks widen, National Conference, PDP to go solo in Kashmir

Kejriwal arrest: AAP plans mega rally, INDIA bloc to attend; details here

AIFB will hold talks with leaders of 'INDIA' bloc on seat-sharing

Hold Modi accountable for 'false, unverified allegations': Congress to EC

EC not acting in non-partisan manner: Kerala CM on PM Modi's Muslim remark

Election Commission declines to comment on PM Modi's Rajasthan poll speech

Kerala will defeat disconnected elements: Nadda takes a swipe at Tharoor

LS polls LIVE: Everyone saw in last ten years what a stable, honest govt can do, says PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsOpposition partiesCongressModi govteconomic growth

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story