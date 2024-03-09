Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress would need 20 yrs to do what we did in 5 yrs in Northeast: PM Modi

The PM was addressing a public meeting in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar after unveiling development projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in the region

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: X@ANI)
Press Trust of India Itanagar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 11:59 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the kind of work done by his government in the last five years in the Northeast, the Congress would have taken 20 years to do it.

The PM was addressing a public meeting in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar after unveiling development projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in the region.

"The Northeast is going to become a strong link in India's trade, tourism and other relations with South Asia and East Asia. Today, projects worth over Rs 55,000 crore have been unveiled here," he said.

"Congress would have taken 20 years to do what we have done in the last five years in the Northeast," he added.

The prime minister said that one can clearly see what "Modi's guarantee" is if he visits Arunachal Pradesh.

"The entire Northeast is watching how Modi's guarantee is working," he said.

The PM also said that as he was working for the development of the country, leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA were attacking him.

