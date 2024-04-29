Delhi High Court rejects plea to bar PM Modi from elections for six years

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition that sought to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting elections for six years. The plea alleged that he violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by invoking “god and place of worship” during a recent speech in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

The court was of the view that the plea was “thoroughly misconceived” since the petitioner had approached the court when the Election Commission was yet to take a call on his representation seeking similar relief.

Justice Sachin Datta expressed that the petitioner’s approach was misplaced as it sought court intervention before the Election Commission had made a decision on a similar representation.

“The present writ petition is thoroughly misconceived. The petitioner presupposes that there has been a violation. It is not permissible for this Court to direct the ECI to take a particular view,” the Court said while dismissing the plea.

The court emphasised that it cannot instruct the Election Commission on its actions. The Election Commission assured it would evaluate the petitioner’s representation in accordance with the law.

Advocate Siddhant Kumar, representing the ECI, informed the court that such applications were received daily, and appropriate action would be taken.

The petition, filed by Advocate Anand S Jondhale, referenced Modi’s speech in Pilibhit on April 9, accusing him of soliciting votes based on religion and making derogatory remarks against opposition parties.

“The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom – Manmohan Singh’s government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country’s assets,” Modi had said.

Additionally, the Congress had previously raised concerns with the Election Commission regarding Modi’s remarks about Muslims at a rally in Rajasthan. The Election Commission had taken note of the matter and instructed the BJP president to ensure that all campaigners maintain decorum.

The Lok Sabha elections’ third phase is scheduled for May 7, with vote counting set for June 4.