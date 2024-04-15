Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Developing tribal areas of Tripura top priority for BJP, says Amit Shah

Developing tribal areas of Tripura top priority for BJP, says Amit Shah

Shah urged the people of the state to ensure a third term for PM Modi and said that cross-border infiltration would be stopped

Shah urged the people of the state to ensure a third term for PM Modi and said that cross-border infiltration would be stopped. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Agartala
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Development of the tribal areas in Tripura is a priority for the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

Addressing an election rally in Kumarght, he said all issues of the state's tribal community were taken care of in the "historic agreement" signed with Tipra Motha.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Measures for harmony between communities and the development of the state have been ensured in the agreement, Shah said, accusing the CPI(M)-led Left Front of spreading misinformation.
 

"Congress and the Communists never allowed anyone from the tribal community to hold a higher position. PM Narendra Modi, for the first time, honoured tribals by giving India a president from the community," he said.

"Before 2014, the budget of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs was Rs 24,000 crore. Under PM Modi, it increased to Rs 1,25,000 crore," he added.

Shah urged the people of the state to ensure a third term for PM Modi and said that cross-border infiltration would be stopped.

Also Read

Tripura ready to welcome PPP offer for setting up medical colleges: CM Saha

Tripura Cabinet to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya soon: CM Manik Saha

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

10% students suffer from AIDS in Tripura, CM Saha expresses concern

Mamata's Trinamool is a carbon copy of CPIM: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Anurag Thakur accuses TMC in WB of providing shelter to anti-govt forces

PM abandoned responsibility for BJP-manufactured crisis in Manipur: Cong

BJP's idea that India should have only one leader is insulting, says Rahul

LS polls: BJP's Sankalp Patra has nothing for poor, says Rahul Gandhi

Kerala will ensure its voice is heard in Parliament this time: PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahNarendra ModiHome MinistryBJP

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story