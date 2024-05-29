EC dedicated to incorporating principles of inclusivity in polls: CEC Kumar

The Election Commission on Wednesday said the last phases of the Lok Sabha elections have seen immense enthusiasm among voters of various sections such as persons with disabilities, senior citizens, transgenders, and members of particularly vulnerable tribal groups.

Home voting facility for senior citizens above 85 years of age and persons with disabilities with 40 per cent benchmark disability was extended for the first time on pan-India basis in this parliamentary polls, the EC noted.

An EC statement quoting Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "It has been the deep founded resolve of the Commission to strive for continuous improvement in the electoral processes setting new standards globally."



The EC, Kumar said, is determined to make the elections "truly reflective" of the spirit of plurality and diversity that is the pride of the country.



"EC is dedicated to incorporating and deeply integrating the principles and practices of inclusivity and accessibility throughout the entire election process, setting an example before the society for replication everywhere," the CEC said.

The optional home voting facility has been made available for the first time in Lok Sabha elections.

Any eligible citizen aged 85 and above or with 40 per cent benchmark disability, can avail the provision of home voting facility through postal ballot.

This facility has received an enthusiastic response from voters, the poll panel said.