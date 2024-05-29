Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP govt harming tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

BJP govt harming tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi

Addressing a rally in Kullu, she alleged that people are now dying due to the Covid vaccine and the BJP had taken a Rs 52-crore donation from a manufacturer

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Congress leader
Gandhi was speaking at a public rally seeking support for Congress's candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the BJP government at the Centre of harming small and medium businesses, including the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a rally in Kullu, she alleged that people are now dying due to the Covid vaccine and the BJP had taken a Rs 52-crore donation from a manufacturer.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She said if the INDIA bloc comes to power, poor women in the state will get Rs 10,000 every month --- Rs 8,500 as promised in the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls and Rs 1,500 promised by the party's government in Himachal Pradesh.

Gandhi was speaking at a public rally seeking support for Congress's candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Vikramaditya Singh.

Also Read

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for India': Priyanka on PM's remark

Highlights: Himachal LoP criticises CM for inviting back disqualified MLAs

BJP diverting people's attention, bringing up religion in polls: Priyanka

Priyanka campaigns for Rahul in Rae Bareli, slams PM for Adani-Ambani jibe

Amethi suffered in last 5 years: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Smriti Irani

'World didn't know Mahatma Gandhi till a movie was made about him': PM Modi

LS polls: Rahul, Akhilesh will blame EVMs for election defeat, alleges Shah

Congress looted Rajasthan; Gehlot, Dotasra would be jailed soon: Minister

Percentage of 'crorepati' candidates has nearly doubled since 2009: Report

SC registry refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension plea

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Priyanka GandhiLok Sabha electionsBJPCongress

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story