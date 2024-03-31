Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / EC issues order barring Andhra govt's ward, village volunteers from duties

EC issues order barring Andhra govt's ward, village volunteers from duties

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4

Election Commission of India. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 7:13 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission has issued an order barring the Andhra Pradesh government's ward and village volunteers from carrying out their activities such as disbursing welfare benefits, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said on Saturday.

The Commission has also asked the state government to refrain from releasing the results of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) and conducting the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test (APTRT) while the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the Election Commission's order on ward and village volunteers, Meena said they should not be engaged for extending government schemes and welfare benefits, disbursing pensions and other related activities during the elections.

"Cell phones, tabs and other devices given to the volunteers should be immediately deposited with the respective District Electoral Officers," he said in a press release.

Further, he observed that the poll body directed that government schemes should be delivered via an alternative mode like deploying government officials.

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government introduced the decentralised governance delivery mechanism through ward and village volunteers. Each volunteer looks after 50 households.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models, select iPads get Resident Evil Village: Details

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

India challenges WTO panel ruling in favour of EU on ICT import duties

Import duties to open agri sector key to ensure India's food security: GTRI

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

LS polls: Rs 7 cr in cash, drugs, alcohol worth Rs 140 cr seized in Bengal

Only YSRCP govt doling out welfare pension of Rs 3,000 per month: CM Reddy

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan launches LS poll campaign in Andhra Pradesh

LS polls: Cong slams BJP over setting up manifesto panel at 'last moment'

BJP fields BJD turncoat Bhartruhari Mahtab from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Andhra Pradesh governmentAndhra PradeshElection Commission

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story