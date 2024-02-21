Election Commission aiming for more than 83% polling in Andhra Pradesh

The Election Commission is working towards ensuring more than 83 percent polling in the forthcoming general elections in Andhra Pradesh, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Wednesday.

As part of this goal, the CEO noted that several programmes are being undertaken to educate voters on the importance of exercising their franchise.

"During 2019 polls, the state recorded an average polling percentage of 79.77 while the national average was 69 percent," said Meena in a press release.

Meanwhile, an Election Commission team from New Delhi arrived to evaluate Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes in Andhra Pradesh.

Meena called on the team, and observed that SVEEP programmes are being undertaken to ensure a polling percentage greater than 83.

He highlighted that extensive SVEEP programmes are being executed in the districts to enlighten every citizen and voter on the election process and make them stakeholders in the forthcoming polls.

Andhra Pradesh is poised to witness simultaneous elections to the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha in a few months time.