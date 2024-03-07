LIVE: Odisha CM's BJD hints at tie-up with BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Lok Sabha elections 2024 latest news updates: Catch all the latest updates from around the world here
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Odisha, there are discussions that the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will forge an alliance with the BJP, years after their break-up. Although there has been no formal announcement of the same, leaders of both parties have winked at reports of the latest realignment, news agency PTI reported. The BJD had broken ties with the BJP-led NDA in 2009. Odisha BJP leaders on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national president J P Nadda amid indications that it may enter an alliance for the Lok Sabha and assembly polls, which are held simultaneously in the state, with the BJD.
First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 9:58 AM IST