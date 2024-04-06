Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / INDIA alliance is for commission, NDA is on mission: PM Narendra Modi

INDIA alliance is for commission, NDA is on mission: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing an election rally in Saharanpur, Modi said the opposition alliance was fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections just to stop the BJP from winning more than 370 seats

PM Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Jaipur Rural, Rao Rajendra Singh, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at Kotputali in Jaipur, April 2, 2024. (Phoro: PTI)
Press Trust of India Saharanpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the opposition INDIA bloc's aim is to earn commission after coming to power while the BJP-led NDA is on a mission.

Addressing an election rally in Saharanpur, Modi said the opposition alliance was fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections just to stop the BJP from winning more than 370 seats.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"During its rule, the Congress' focus was on earning commissions. The INDI alliance too aims to earn commission after coming to power but the NDA and Modi sarkar is on a mission," Modi said.

"The opposition is fighting just to stop the BJP from winning more than 370 seats. The Samajwadi Party is changing candidates every hour while the Congress can't even find candidates to field," Modi said.

"The Congress does not have the courage to field candidates even in those seats which are considered its stronghold," he added.

Modi said the Congress manifesto bears a Muslim League imprint and part of it is dominated by leftists.

The prime minister said the INDIA bloc has become synonymous with instability and uncertainty and the people of the country were not taking them seriously.

He said it is the misfortune of the country that the opposition alliance is talking about fighting against 'shakti'.

"Worshipping shakti is a part of our natural spiritual journey. But, the people of the INDI alliance say their fight is against shakti," Modi said.

According to the election schedule, eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

These are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Also Read

Uttarakhand tunnel: BJP criticises Congress for post against PM Modi

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

Lenovo launches Legion 9i 16-inch gaming laptop in India: Know price, specs

JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 to be declared today, here is how to check

LS elections: PM Modi asks people to wipe out Congress from everywhere

PM Modi's Ghaziabad roadshow today: Traffic advisory lists roads to avoid

Day after EC notice, Atishi asks ED to share details of actions against BJP

LS polls: Nominations of 16 candidates found invalid for second phase in MP

Will win by over 200K votes against Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat: Assam BJP MP

BJP India's preferred party, people will elect it once more: PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiIndian National CongressLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaBJP

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story