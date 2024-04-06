Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Day after EC notice, Atishi asks ED to share details of actions against BJP

Day after EC notice, Atishi asks ED to share details of actions against BJP

Addressing a press conference here, the senior AAP leader lashed out at the Election Commission accusing the poll body of working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

New Delhi: Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh addresses a press conference, at the party office in New Delhi, Friday, April 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 12:02 PM IST
A day after getting a notice from the Election Commission, Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday asked the ED to reveal the action taken against BJP leaders in connection with alleged money laundering cases.

The notice was issued to Atishi by the EC over her claims that the BJP had approached her to either join the party or be prepared to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate within a month.

"On the basis of mere doubt, the ED arrested AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, and even the national convener of our party Arvind Kejriwal ji, even as no money trail was found against them.

"What action has the ED taken against the BJP leaders where the investigation agency has been able to establish a money trail," she asked.

The AAP had last month asked the ED to file a case against the BJP, alleging that the saffron party received crores of rupees from an accused in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam through electoral bonds.

The party also challenged the ED to file a case against the BJP, alleging that the money trail in the case had reached the saffron party.

During the press conference, Atishi accused the BJP of using the Election Commission like other central agencies to target the opposition.

"The BJP has been using agencies like the CBI, ED and now the Election Commission to target AAP leaders and get them arrested. I want to tell BJP that it should stop hiding behind these agencies and battle AAP in the elections," she said.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAtishi MarlenaAAP governmentDelhi governmentAam Aadmi PartyEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

