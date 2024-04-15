India didn't get freedom to be colonised by RSS ideology: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched the second phase of his Lok sabha poll campaign here by attacking the ruling BJP and RSS saying India did not get the freedom from the British only to be colonised by the ideology of the Sangh Parivar.

He said the BJP and Prime Minister Modi see only one nation, one language and one leader and this is a fundamental misunderstanding of our country.

While addressing party workers and voters in this high range constituency as part of the campaign, the Wayanad MP also exuded confidence that the grand-old party would come back to power both in the state and at the Centre.

India is like a bouquet of flowers and each one has to be respected because it promotes the beauty of the entire bouquet, the Wayanad MP said.

"This idea that India should have only one leader is an insult to every single young Indian," he said.

Citing the example of language, he said it is not something that can be imposed from the top and that it comes out from inside a person's heart.

"To tell a person from Kerala that your language is inferior to Hindi, for example, is an insult to the people of Kerala. It is like saying what is coming out of your heart is inferior to what is coming out of the heart of a person from Uttar Pradesh," he said while addressing workers from an open vehicle.

He said it is like looking at a bouquet of flowers and telling the red rose that we don't like you being red and we want you to be white.

"It is like saying a bouquet of flowers that we want every flower to be white," Gandhi said.



Stating that Malayalam is not just a language but a link to a civilization, he said that when a child is taught Malayalam, it is not just how to speak.

"He is being taught the history of Kerala, the culture of Kerala, the affection and respect... that's what he is being taught," he said, adding that it is the same for history, culture and religion.

Gandhi also questioned the alleged "one leader" idea of the saffron party and asked why India could not have more leaders.

"Why can not a young boy or a girl be a leader? Why can't our brother who rides an autorickshaw be a leader? Why can't our policemen be a leader? Why just one leader? Why can't we have more leaders," he said.

Gandhi also claimed that this line of thought is the main difference between the Congress and the BJP.

The MP said the Congress wants to listen to the people of the country and love and respect their beliefs, language, religion, culture. But, the BJP wants to impose something from the top, he alleged.

"We did not get freedom from the British to be colonised by the ideology of the RSS. We want India to be ruled by all her people," he said.

Gandhi, who is seeking his electoral luck again from Wayanad, came to the constituency for the second time after the date of the Lok Sabha polls were announced.

Earlier in the day, he held a massive road show in this high range town sitting atop a car with its roof open.

Hundreds of workers rallied beside him holding placards with his photo.

Listing out various local issues being faced by the people of Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi said human-animal conflict and night travel ban are perplexing problems here and the Congress was committed to resolve it. "I have written multiple times about these issues to our Chief Minister and the central government. And we will continue to put pressure on them. It is a complicated issue but we are going to resolve this issue with you," he said.

He also specially mentioned about the Nilambur railway issue and said it would be easily resolved when the Congress comes to power in Delhi.

"The reality is because we are not in power in Delhi or in Kerala. Both these Governments are giving step-motherly treatment to Wayanad. And we are going to come to power in the Centre and in the state... this issue will be resolved," Gandhi added.

The Congress leader had kicked off the poll campaign in Wayanad early this month by filing his nomination papers and holding a massive road show.

Gandhi won from Wayanad with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Polling in Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26. The results will be out on June 4.