JDU backs 'one nation, one poll' and UCC, wants review of Agniveer scheme

The JD(U), led by Nitish Kumar, emphasised the necessity of adjustments in implementing the Agniveer scheme, citing voter concerns that might have impacted the 2024 Lok Sabha election results

KC Tyagi
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that a section of voters has been upset over the Agniveer scheme (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
In a notable show of support for the third term of the Narendra Modi administration, the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], a key ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), backed the ‘one nation, one poll’ and the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Thursday.

Expressing its support for these legislative endeavours, which have been long standing aspirations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, the JD(U) affirmed its commitment to advancing these agendas.

However, the JD(U), led by Nitish Kumar, highlighted the need for adjustments in the implementation of the Agniveer scheme, citing concerns raised by voters which, they believe, may have influenced the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Following a deliberative meeting convened at the residence of Bihar’s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, in the national capital earlier in the day, JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi conveyed the party’s stance to the press. Tyagi stressed, “A section of voters has been upset over the Agniveer scheme. Our party wants those shortcomings which have been questioned by the public to be discussed in detail and removed.”

 

The Agniveer scheme, rolled out in June 2022, entails the recruitment of youth for a fixed term of four years, after which 25 per cent are to be retained while the remainder are released — a provision that has drawn criticism, particularly from aspirants seeking a career in the armed forces.

Regarding the UCC, Tyagi said that JD(U)’s national president and Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, had written to the Law Commission chief over the party’s stance on this matter. “We are not against it but a solution should be found by talking to all stakeholders,” said Tyagi.

Emphasising the imperative for a caste-based census, Tyagi noted a broad consensus across political parties in favour of this initiative. He also highlighted Bihar's pioneering role in this regard and pointed out that even the Prime Minister had not objected to it during discussions with an all-party delegation. “No party in the country has said no to caste-based census. Bihar has shown the path. The PM too didn’t oppose it in the all-party delegation. Caste-based census is the call of the hour. We will pursue it,” said Tyagi.

Responding to inquiries about any preconditions set by the JD(U) prior to its reaffirmation of support for the NDA, Tyagi clarified, “There is no pre-condition. There is unconditional support. But Bihar being given the special status is something which we have in our heart.”


First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

