Kejriwal only out on bail, remains main culprit in liquor 'scam': Delhi BJP

Getting interim bail does not mean Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was declared innocent in the alleged multi-crore liquor scam, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said on Friday.

His remark came after the Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 for campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Sachdeva said that while the BJP respects the top court's decision, he hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party for trying to portray that Kejriwal was acquitted.

"Sometimes even criminals are released on parole, and this is a legal process, so it does not prove that Kejriwal, who was the main culprit in the multi-crore liquor scam, is innocent today," he said.

AAP leaders are once again misleading the people of Delhi and betraying them, he said.

"AAP has no local issues for the elections because as a state government, they have done nothing in the last 10 years, so they created a stir in the name of Kejriwal being jailed and are now trying to create a deceptive atmosphere of coming out of jail, which the people of Delhi will not buy.



BJP candidates will win all seven seats in the upcoming elections," the BJP leader said.

Sachdeva said the court has clearly cautioned that during bail, Kejriwal will neither go to the CM's office nor the Delhi Secretariat. It means that the Supreme Court has also accepted that chief minister Kejriwal has not been acquitted. He has only been granted interim bail for election purposes.

BJP's candidate from South Delhi constituency and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kejriwal got bail for election campaigning and would have to return to jail after that.

"He is an accused in the multi-crore liquor scam and therefore will have to return behind bars on June 2," Bidhuri stated.

A Supreme Court bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, will have to return to jail on June 2.

June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Kejriwal was arrested in March over alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.