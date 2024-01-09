Kejriwal to embark on Goa visit to assess AAP's readiness for LS polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day visit of Goa on January 11 to assess the AAP's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.

Kejriwal, the AAP's national convenor, will also hold meetings with party workers during his visit, they added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The two-day Goa visit is for assessing the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls. He will also interact with party workers," a source said.

Kejriwal was in Gujarat on January 7-8 during which he held public meetings and met jailed party leader Chaitar Vasava.

He also announced Vasava as the party's candidate from the Bharuch constituency.