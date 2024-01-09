Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Kejriwal to embark on Goa visit to assess AAP's readiness for LS polls

Kejriwal to embark on Goa visit to assess AAP's readiness for LS polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day visit of Goa on January 11 to assess the AAP's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 1:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day visit of Goa on January 11 to assess the AAP's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.

Kejriwal, the AAP's national convenor, will also hold meetings with party workers during his visit, they added.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The two-day Goa visit is for assessing the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls. He will also interact with party workers," a source said.

Kejriwal was in Gujarat on January 7-8 during which he held public meetings and met jailed party leader Chaitar Vasava.

He also announced Vasava as the party's candidate from the Bharuch constituency.

Also Read

Kejriwal to embark on Gujarat visit tomorrow amid speculation of ED arrest

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to leave for Gujarat on January 6, says AAP

Kejriwal to attend 2024-25 Delhi budget meeting, cuts short Gujarat tour

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Karnataka BJP meeting in Bengaluru underway to chalk out LS poll strategy

Cong releases list of coordinators for 539 Lok Sabha seats ahead of polls

State scan: Is Haryana caste arithmetic in BJP's favour in upcoming polls?

Political consultants gear up for poll season with strategic campaigns

Farmers plan Delhi march on Feb 13 to press for minimum support price

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAP governmentGoa Tourism Lok Sabha electionsLok SabhaLok Sabha MPs

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story