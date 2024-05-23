Kejriwal travelling with accused shows where his loyalty lies, says BJP

The BJP said on Thursday that no one should hamper the probe into the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, claiming it is part of the investigation to ascertain who were present at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and the role they played when the incident occurred.

"Who all were present at Kejriwal's residence from his family and office, the role they played and what they witnessed when Maliwal was being beaten up are part of the investigation. I am a spokesperson of the BJP, not the police. I will only request that no one should hamper the investigation," Union Minister Smriti Irani said at a press conference.

She was responding to a question about the AAP's attack on the BJP over the Delhi Police's move to question Kejriwal's parents over the issue.

The fact that Kejriwal has been seen travelling with the accused, his aide Bibhav Kumar, signals where his loyalty lies in the case, she said.

"Can he be expected to do justice?" Irani asked.

Taking a swipe at the Delhi chief minister, the senior BJP leader asked how Kejriwal can speak on women's security in the country when his party's women members are not safe in his residence.

Kejriwal on Wednesday said he expects a fair investigation in the matter and that justice should be served.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Maliwal has alleged she was "assaulted" by Kumar, Kejriwal's personal assistant, when she went to meet the chief minister on May 13. The police have registered a case and arrested Kumar in this connection.

At the press conference, Irani also urged people to read Delhi High Court's order denying bail to former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the excise case.

She said the court made three main observations that lent credence to the charges of corruption against Sisodia and the other accused.

The court said a prima case had been made out against the AAP leader and that he abused his position in the government for corruption.

He also destroyed evidence and is in the capacity to pressure witnesses, she said, citing the court's order.

Sisodia played a key role, along with Kejriwal, in the scam, she claimed.

A party that grabbed power in the name of change and service has been exposed on how it looted the public treasury, she alleged.

Replying to a question on "revenge" comments by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Irani alleged that she has become a leader in "political killings" and is signalling the likely murders of BJP workers.