Kept away from BJP, Congress as both cheated people: BSP chief Mayawati

Mayawati also said the BJP would struggle in the Lok Sabha polls since it had not fulfilled promises

BSP chief Mayawati
Press Trust of India Rewa (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 9:21 PM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday said her party stayed away from alliances led by the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress since both had cheated citizens.

Addressing a poll rally here, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed the BJP would struggle for victory in the Lok Sabha polls "if EVMs are not tampered".

"The BSP did not ally with the BJP or Congress as both these parties have cheated people. Both their manifestos are weak. We are fighting the Lok Sabha polls relying on the strength of Dalits, tribals, Other Backward Classes and Muslims," she said.

"After Independence, the Congress ruled the country and states with a casteist and capitalist approach. That party's words and deeds did not match," she added.

Mayawati also said the BJP would struggle in the Lok Sabha polls since it had not fulfilled promises.

"Even one-fourth of their guarantees have not been implemented. The BJP will not sail through easily in the polls if it is conducted fairly and EVMs are not tampered," she alleged.

The BJP government at the Centre was encouraging the private sector, which does not provide reservations, Mayawati claimed.

The BSP's Abhishek Patel is pitted against BJP's sitting MP Janardan Mishra and Congress candidate Neelam Mishra.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

