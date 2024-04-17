Business Standard
BSP's electoral strategy: Going solo at 2024 LS polls to reclaim past glory

The party is trying to shun the image of a 'B-team of the BJP'

Akash Anand,Suresh Singh
Premium

BSP National Coordinator Akash Anand during an election campaign rally in support of party candidate Suresh Singh ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Mathura (File Photo: PTI)

Raghav Aggarwal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has entered the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh facing the twin challenge of retaining its support base among Dalits and establishing Akash Anand, party chief Mayawati’s nephew, as her political successor.

In 2019, the BSP, in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, won 10 Lok Sabha seats, second only to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But any hopes that the party pinned on this result to suggest a revival was punctured in the 2022 Assembly polls. It could win only one of UP’s 403 seats, and its vote share reduced to
First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

