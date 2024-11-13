Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Let's ensure resounding victory together: Rahul to Wayanad voters

Let's ensure resounding victory together: Rahul to Wayanad voters

Voting in the bypolls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat commenced at 7 am on Wednesday

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
A bypoll was necessitated in the hill constituency after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad LS seat in the general elections held earlier this year, vacated it. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged Wayanad voters to support his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said she will be more than just a representative for them and be their sister, daughter and advocate.

"I'm reaching out to my family in Wayanad this election, my sister Priyanka Gandhi is ready to be your voice in Parliament," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"She will be more than just a representative - ?she will be your sister, your daughter, and your advocate. I am confident she will help unlock Wayanad's full potential," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I urge all of you to come out, vote, and support her. Let's ensure a resounding victory together!" the former Congress president said.

Voting in the bypolls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat commenced at 7 am on Wednesday  The Wayanad constituency comprises seven assembly segments of Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

A bypoll was necessitated in the hill constituency after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad LS seat in the general elections held earlier this year, vacated it after he also won from the Rae Bareli constituency.

There are 16 candidates in the fray for the seat with Congress-led UDF's candidate and Rahul's sister Priyanka Gandhi, who is making her electoral debut, CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP-led NDA's Navya Haridas being the top contenders.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sri Lanka set for parliamentary polls on Nov 14, all arrangements in place

Mauritius holds election with ruling party seeking second five-year term

Rajasthan bypolls: 9,000 security personnel to be deployed on polling day

MVA manifesto: Free cervical cancer vaccine for minors, caste census, more

Amid model code, Mumbai police seize Rs 2.3 cr cash, arrest 12 people

Topics :Rahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiElectionsLok SabhaIndian National Congress

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story