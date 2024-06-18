Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Like advanced democracies, paper ballots should be used: YSRCP Chief Jagan

Like advanced democracies, paper ballots should be used: YSRCP Chief Jagan

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called for paper ballots to replace Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections

EVM
Chennai: EVMs inside a strong room at a counting centre on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at a college in Chennai, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 11:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called for paper ballots to replace Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections.

Following a humiliating electoral debacle in the recently held Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, the former chief minister claimed that almost every advanced democracy uses paper ballots.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"In electoral practices across the world in almost every advanced democracy, paper ballots are used, not EVMs," Reddy said in a post on 'X'.

To uphold the true spirit of our (India) democracy, the Andhra Pradesh opposition leader opined that 'we too must move towards the same (postal ballots)'.

"Just as justice should not only be served, but should also appear to have been served, so should democracy not only prevail but must appear to be prevalent undoubtedly," he added.

YSRCP was relegated to just 11 Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded simultaneous elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena won a landslide victory by securing 164 Assembly seats out of 175. Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats, the alliance got 21 seats.

Also Read

Merger with Congress: YS Sharmila to meet AICC leadership in Delhi on Jan 3

YSRCP chief Jagan to begin election campaign from today in Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu launches 'Jai Ho BC' campaign to empower backward classes

YSRCP releases list of candidates for 25 LS, 175 Assembly seats in Andhra

LS polls 2024: Andhra Pradesh Guv Nazeer, CM Jagan among early voters

Political uproar over EVM 'unlocking'; Elon Musk joins debate. Key points

Sparks fly after Elon Musk's EVM post, Chandrasekhar offers 'tutorial'

BJP leader seeks Maha minister's expulsion, claims he backed Cong candidate

RSS leader takes a dig at BJP, says 'arrogance stopped at 241 by Lord Ram'

AAP leaders review LS poll results, pledge to work harder for next election

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyEVM machineEVMssouth india

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story