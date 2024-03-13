LIVE: MVA's Uddhav asks Gadkari to leave BJP if he was being 'insulted'

Emphasising that the opposition in Maharashtra would ensure his victory in the upcoming General Elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has again urged Union minister Nitin Gadkari to quit the BJP if he is being "insulted",

The ex-Maharashtra chief minister said people like (former Congress leader) Kripashankar Singh, whom the BJP once targeted (over alleged corruption), figured in the saffron party's first list of candidates along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but Gadkari's name was missing. "I had told Gadkari this two days ago, and I am repeating it again. If you are being insulted, leave the BJP and join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). We will ensure your victory. We will make you a minister when our government comes to power, and it will be a post with powers," he said while peaking at a rally at Pusad in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday. The opposition MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Congress. Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday asserted that the main contest, especially in north India, will be between Congress and BJP. On the announcement of ten congress candidates in Rajasthan's second list, Pilot said that candidates have been fielded from Rajasthanhat after careful consideration by the AICC (All India Congress Committee).

Criticizing the BJP, Pilot said that the "Bharatiya Janata Party talks about crossing 300 or 400 seats, but if they were so confident, why do they need to bring opposition members into their party and contest elections? He sees that they say one thing but their actions suggest otherwise. If they are so confident, then why the need to bring our former ministers, former MPs, and MLAs into their party?"