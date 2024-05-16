Lok Sabha 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Modi declare assets; Amit Shah visits J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a two-day visit to Srinagar on Thursday, where he plans to meet with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and delegations from various communities, including the Pahari community, trade bodies, and civil society. Prior to his visit to Kashmir, Shah will address rallies in Bihar's Sitamarhi and Madhubani constituencies, both of which are scheduled for polling on May 20.

Meanwhile, as nominations come in, assets of key candidates have been declared, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and BJP candidate Kangana Renaut.

As the country gears up for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections , slated for May 20, here are the latest updates on the polls on May 16:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Jammu & Kashmir visit

Shah's visit to Kashmir follows his recent remarks on the protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during a BJP rally in West Bengal's Hooghly district, which he reiterated in an interview with ANI, asserting India's claim over Pok.

Shah said, "Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a part of India, and we will take it back."

BJP has not fielded candidates in the three Kashmiri seats, although the party has extended support to certain newly formed political parties in the region post the abrogation of Article 370.

Rahul Gandhi's assets surpass PM Modi's sixfold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assets have seen a steady increase over the past decade, according to affidavits filed for his candidacy from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. In December 2016, during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi disclosed assets amounting to Rs 1.65 crore. This figure has since risen, reaching Rs 3.02 crore in 2024. In 2019, his assets were reported at Rs 2.51 crore.





Filed for the Wayanad and Raebareli constituencies, Congress Rahul Gandhi's assets are valued at Rs 20.34 crore, surpassing PM Modi's by over sixfold.

Kangana Ranaut assets worth Rs 91 crore

BJP's Mandi candidate from Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut's election affidavit revealed that the Bollywood actress had an average annual income exceeding Rs 10 crore over the last five years. The papers also showed a decline in total income from Rs 12.3 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (FY 23) to Rs 4.1 crore in FY 23, as shown in the income tax return. Despite this, Ranaut has assets worth Rs 91 crore, which include jewellery, cars, and immovable assets.





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections: Kangana Ranaut's holdings show immovable asset skew Amritpal Singh declares assets worth Rs 1,000

Separatist Amritpal Singh, currently incarcerated in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act,has declard assets amounting to Rs 1,000, representing the balance in his bank account. Singh had filed nomination papers from Khadoor Sahib as an Independent candidate. He also declared 12 criminal cases are pending against him, he has not ben convicted in case.





In contrast, Singh's wife, Kirandip Kaur, boasts movable assets valued at Rs 18.37 lakh, comprising Rs 20,000 in cash, gold jewellery valued at Rs 14 lakh, and 4,000 GBP (pound) equivalent to Rs 4,17,440, held in an account with Revolut Ltd in London, UK. Moreover, Renaut has more than two-thirds of her assets tied up in real estate.

EC summons Andhra Pradesh officials over post-poll violence

The Election Commission (EC) has taken note of the post-poll violence in Andhra Pradesh and has called upon the state's chief secretary and the director general of police to "personally explain" the administration's failure to contain the incidents, according to sources.

Reports of post-poll violence emerged from various parts of the state on Tuesday, following the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls held on Monday. Allegations have been exchanged between the leaders of the incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the principal Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regarding these incidents.

EC rejects comedian Shyam Rangeela's Lok Sabha nomination

On Wednesday, the Election Commission rejected the Lok Sabha nomination of comedian Shyam Rangeela, who had filed his papers as an independent candidate from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

In response to this development, Rangeela expressed his disappointment, stating, "It was decided that I will not be allowed to contest from Varanasi, now it is clear. The heart is definitely broken, but the spirit is not broken," in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Rangeela had previously made allegations that he was being barred from filing a nomination for the Uttar Pradesh seat, particularly as PM Modi is a leading candidate in the constituency.

Election campaign and rallies on May 16

Arvind Kejriwal's campaign in Punjab

After conducting poll rallies and roadshows in Delhi and Haryana, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit Punjab on Thursday, marking his first trip to the state since his release from Tihar jail. His itinerary includes a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar followed by a roadshow in the city to support the AAP's Amritsar Lok Sabha candidate, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. Kejriwal is expected to address multiple rallies in Punjab alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Earlier on Thursday, Kejriwal is also set to hold a press conference with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

Narendra Modi focuses on Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shifted his focus to Uttar Pradesh, a state with a significant number of seats yet to vote. On Thursday, Modi will campaign in Jaunpur, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh, and Lalganj, all of which are set to go to the polls on May 25.

Mallikarjun Kharge Leads Congress Campaign in Odisha

While Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has no events scheduled for Thursday, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will remain stationed in their family's traditional seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the party's campaign with events in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Kandhamal, where voting is scheduled for May 20 and May 25, respectively.