Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to address rallies in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh today

Ahead of the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address election rallies in Gurdaspur and Jalandhar today. PM Modi will then address two rallies, one at Nahan in Shimla (SC) constituency in support of Suresh Kashyap and the second at Mandi in support of actor Kangana Ranaut today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stated that earlier India's words were not taken seriously at international forums, but today, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks the whole world listens, emphasising that many world leaders refer Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "boss" and respect him, news agency ANI reported. At a public rally in Palwal, Singh said: "just 25 years ago, India was not taken seriously on the international platform, but because of PM Modi Ji's effective leadership, other countries now pay attention to India's voice. Many global leaders regard Prime Minister Narendra Modi with respect, some even terming him as 'Boss' or 'Great'." On Thursday, campaigning ended for the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha elections which will be conducted across six states and two Union territories. Polling for the sixth round of the marathon seven-phase elections will be conducted Saturday in seven seats in Delhi, 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats of Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.