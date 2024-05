LS polls LIVE: Delhi BJP chief accuses CM Arvind Kejriwal of corruption over water crisis

Amid the water crisis in the national capital , Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva on Friday alleged that the shortage is due mismanagement by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Water crisis in Delhi is a result of mismanagement of Arvind Kejriwal. They are imposing a fine of Rs 2000, it's not a fine but another way of doing corruption. They are encouraging tanker mafias," Sachdeva said. The BJP on Thursday dismissed Manmohan Singh's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi "laughable" and said that despite having quit active politics, the former PM has not given up his habit of misleading the people of the country. In a letter to voters of Punjab ahead of the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, Manmohan Singh accused Modi of lowering the dignity of public discourse and the gravity of the office of the prime minister by giving "hateful speeches" during the election campaign.

BJP national spokesperson R P Singh hit back in a post on X: "The nonsense that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has stated suddenly in his letter on the last day of the Lok Sabha election campaign is not only laughable but it also does not suit the person who held the post of country's prime minister."

The INDIA bloc is set to hold an informal meeting Saturday only to talk about the preparations for the counting day on June 4 and how its leaders and workers need to stay alert, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said. Speaking to reporters at the AICC headquarters Thursday, Kharge stated the meeting is being held for "our own sake" to train people and to give them information.