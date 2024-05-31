LS polls LIVE: Delhi BJP chief accuses CM Arvind Kejriwal of corruption over water crisis

Amid the water crisis in the national capital , Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva on Friday alleged that the shortage is due mismanagement by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Water crisis in Delhi is a result of mismanagement of Arvind Kejriwal. They are imposing a fine of Rs 2000, it's not a fine but another way of doing corruption. They are encouraging tanker mafias," Sachdeva said. The BJP on Thursday dismissed Manmohan Singh's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi "laughable" and said that despite having quit active politics, the former PM has not given up his habit of misleading the people of the country. In a letter to voters of Punjab ahead of the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, Manmohan Singh accused Modi of lowering the dignity of public discourse and the gravity of the office of the prime minister by giving "hateful speeches" during the election campaign.
BJP national spokesperson R P Singh hit back in a post on X: "The nonsense that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has stated suddenly in his letter on the last day of the Lok Sabha election campaign is not only laughable but it also does not suit the person who held the post of country's prime minister."
The INDIA bloc is set to hold an informal meeting Saturday only to talk about the preparations for the counting day on June 4 and how its leaders and workers need to stay alert, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said. Speaking to reporters at the AICC headquarters Thursday, Kharge stated the meeting is being held for "our own sake" to train people and to give them information.
"This is an informal meeting. In this, we will only discuss what kind of preparation we should have on the day of counting and how our people should be alert, whether it is about EVMs or the 17C form is used... Just for our own sake, we are holding this meeting to train our people and to give them information," he said. Congress leader KC Venugopal also said the meeting is only for discussing about the counting preparations and the Congress has already told its state units to be alert about Form 17C.
After reaching the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday began his 45-hour-long meditation at around 6:45 pm. During the meditation period, PM Modi will intake a liquid diet and consume coconut water, grape juice and other liquids. PM Modi will maintain a vow of silence and will not come out of the meditation hall during the meditation period, sources added.
Meditation by prime minister has become a public event: CPI leader D Raja on PM Modi's break
"Meditation by a person is a personal matter but this meditation by the prime minister has become a public event. This is the silence period. Campaigning has been over and tomorrow there will be polling," D Raja said today.
1:06 PM
Meditation is done in solitude; only PM Modi ji can meditate in front of cameras: Congress
"If the PM Modi ji is meditating then we respect his meditation. But if he is meditating in front of thousands of cameras and his attention is always on TV channels. Then, such questions will definitely be raised. Meditation is done in solitude. Only PM Modi ji can meditate in front of cameras," Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said today.
12:45 PM
AAP government has created artificial water crisis: BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj
"AAP government has created an artificial water crisis. Delhi Jal Board was in the profit of Rs. 600 crores in 2013. Currently, it is in the loss of Rs. 73,000 crores. Arvind Kejriwal's government should be held accountable," BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj said today.
12:43 PM
Delhi BJP holds protest march over water crisis
12:06 PM
General Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi performs 'Surya Arghya' at Vivekananda Rock Memorial
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of his meditation exercise, on Friday performed 'Surya Arghya' during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial here.
Modi carried out 'Surya Arghya,' a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of sun and offered prayers with folded hands.
11:59 AM
I-T department seizes Rs 1,100 crore in cash and jewellery in Lok Sabha polls season
The Income Tax Department has seized a record Rs 1,100 crore in cash and jewellery during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, marking a 182 per cent increase compared to the Rs 390 crore seized during the 2019 election, news agency ANI reported today citing sources.
11:56 AM
Delhi government encouraging tanker mafias, alleges Delhi BJP president
"Water crisis in Delhi is a result of mismanagement of Arvind Kejriwal. They are imposing a fine of Rs 2000, it's not a fine but another way of doing corruption. They are encouraging tanker mafias. Every MLA of Arvind Kejriwal along with tanker mafias are selling water to the people of Delhi and looting them," Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said.
11:12 AM
After polls results, INDIA parties will decide on PM candidate 'without any delay': Congress leader
The mood of the country indicates it wants a change and the INDIA bloc will get a good enough number of seats that will ensure it gets a clear-cut mandate and forms a government, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said on Thursday. The Congress leader said that once the numbers come in their favour, the INDIA parties will decide on their prime ministerial candidate "without any delay" with consultations. In an interview with the PTI, Venugopal said that the Congress treated this Lok Sabha election as "poor versus rich," while noting that the BJP's tally in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra "will come down drastically."
11:05 AM
After June 4, BJP will work on PM's resolution of making India the third largest economy: Jyotiraditya Scindia
"Tomorrow is the last stage of the festival of democracy. I hope that every citizen will exercise their voting rights... When the results come on June 4, we all will move ahead with PM Modi's resolution of making India the third largest economy in the world by 2027 under his leadership," Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated.
10:07 AM
General Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari
10:06 AM
Video footage of PM Modi meditating in Kanyakumari
10:03 AM
PM Modi in 45-hour meditation session in Kanniyakumari, liquid-only diet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 45-hour-long meditation session in Kanniyakumari's Vivekananda Rock Memorial on Thursday evening at around 6.45 pm. During the meditation period, PM will be on a liquid diet and consume coconut water, grape juice and other liquids, India Today reported.
9:59 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024: INDIA bloc set to hold meeting tomorrow to discuss preparations for counting day
The INDIA bloc is scheduled to hold an informal meeting Saturday only to talk about the preparations for the counting day on June 4 and how its leaders and workers need to stay alert, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said. "This is an informal meeting. In this, we will only discuss what kind of preparation we should have on the day of counting and how our people should be alert, whether it is about EVMs or the 17C form is used... Just for our own sake, we are holding this meeting to train our people and to give them information," he said.
9:10 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Statements made are laughable, says BJP on Manmohan Singh's remarks on PM Modi
The BJP on Thursday dismissed Manmohan Singh's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi "laughable" and said that despite having quit active politics, the former PM has not given up his habit of misleading the people of the country. In a letter to voters of Punjab ahead of the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, Manmohan Singh accused Modi of lowering the dignity of public discourse and the gravity of the office of the prime minister by giving "hateful speeches" during the election campaign.