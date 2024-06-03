Lok Sabha election results 2024: Date, time, & where to watch poll results

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election 2024 concluded on June 1, Saturday, leaving the nation eagerly awaiting the results to determine who will form the government at the Centre.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is vying for a third consecutive term. Challenging them is the INDIA bloc, a political coalition comprising the Congress and several other non-BJP parties.

Polling for the 2024 general lections, encompassing 543 parliamentary constituencies, commenced on April 19. Subsequent phases took place on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and concluded with the final phase on June 1.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 result: Date



The votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be counted on Tuesday, June 4. The counting will also include the simultaneous Assembly elections in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, as well as by-elections for a few assembly seats in other states. The votes for the state elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh were counted on Sunday, June 2.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 result: Time



According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the state polls will begin at 8 am on Tuesday, June 4, and will continue until the last vote is counted.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 result: Where to watch poll results



Lok Sabha elections 2024 result: How to check result on ECI website

