Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lok sabha elections LIVE: Election Commission to hold press conference today, repolling at Barasat

General Elections 2024 Live: Catch all the latest news updates on the Lok Sabha polls here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Representational image

The Election Commission is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday, a day before the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha polls. This is perhaps for the first time the poll body has called for a presser on the conclusion of elections.

The BJP alleged on Sunday that the Congress and other INDIA bloc constituents as well as certain civil society groups are trying to undermine the integrity of India's electoral process, an asked the Election Commission to prevent any attempts of "violence and unrest" during counting of Lok Sabha poll votes on June 4. The poll body was also urged by a BJP delegation comprising Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal to take cognisance of the "systematic attempts" being made to undermine the process and initiate stringent action against those responsible.

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders rejoiced at the exit poll results predicted a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance, the opposition INDIA bloc leaders rubbished the outcomes saying that they will be forming the government at the Centre winning at least 295 seats.The INDIA bloc will win more than 10 seats in the state and more than 295 seats in the country, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren claimed. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam asserted that the BJP will bag a "large majority" in the Lok Sabha elections. O Panneerselvam was earlier with the AIADMK and has contested as an independent candidate from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency backed by the BJP-led NDA.

9:16 AM

Lok sabha elections 2024 LIVE: Election Commission to hold press conference today

The Election Commission is set to hold a press conference on Monday, a day before the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha polls. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Arvind Kejriwal Lok Sabha elections exit polls BJP Congress AAP All India Trinamool Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon