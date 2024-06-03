Lok Sabha election 2024: How to check poll results on ECI website?

The seven-phase polling for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across 28 states and eight union territories concluded on Saturday, June 1. The results will be declared on Tuesday, June 4. The elections commenced with Phase 1 on April 19, followed by Phase 2 on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, Phase 4 on May 13, Phase 5 on May 20, Phase 6 on May 25, and the final phase on June 1, 2024.

On June 1, following the conclusion of the general election polling, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a press note on X (formerly Twitter) captioned, ‘Arrangements for Counting Day of General Elections 2024’.

Lok Sabha election: When will the counting start?



The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha election , along with the state legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and bye-elections to Assembly constituencies, will commence on Tuesday, June 4, starting at 8 am, according to the Election Commission.

The vote counting for the state legislative Assembly elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh was conducted on Sunday, June 2. In Sikkim, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang secured a dominant victory by winning 31 out of 32 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will establish the government in Arunachal Pradesh, having won 46 out of 60 seats.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners (ECs) Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu reviewed the preparations for counting day with all Chief Election Officers and Returning Officers.

How to check Lok Sabha election results on the ECI website?



[https://results.eci.gov.in/] as well as on the Voter Helpline App for both iOS and Android mobile platforms. The counting trends and results, according to data entered by the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer for Assembly Constituency/Parliamentary Constituency, will be available on the ECI website at the URLas well as on the Voter Helpline App for both iOS and Android mobile platforms.

Steps to check Lok Sabha polls results:



1. Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India: https://www.eci.gov.in/

2. Navigate to the 2024 Election Updates page



3. Access the 2024 Lok Sabha Election results section



4. Select the desired state to access state-wise updates



5. Each seat will have a section indicating ‘leading’ and ‘winning’. ‘Leading’ denotes that a particular party and candidate are currently in the lead, with the vote counting process ongoing. ‘Winning’ indicates that the vote counting process for the seat has concluded, and the victor has been declared.

The polling body further stated that the ‘Handbook for Returning Officers and Counting Agents’ available on the Election Commission website can be accessed here: https://tinyurl.com/yknwsu7r and https://tinyurl.com/mr3cjwhe

Voter helpline app

The Voter Helpline App can be downloaded from the Google Play or Apple App Store. Users can use the available filters to view details of winning, leading, or trailing candidates and constituency-wise or state-wise results.

Links to download the voter helpline app: