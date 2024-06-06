Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: NDA set to form government; Modi's swearing-in on June 8

After a grueling seven-phase polling, results were declared on June 4 for the Lok Sabha polls 2024. The BJP-led NDA managed to cross the majority mark of 272 seats while the Opposition INDIA bloc secured 232 seats. On June 5, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously picked Narendra Modi as its leader while the opposition INDIA bloc said it will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to "realise the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP government". Modi will take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962. Modi has called the poll results a "victory of the world's largest democracy".

The newly elected NDA MPs will gather formally on June 7 to formally elect Modi as their leader and the alliance leaders will then meet the President of India to submit their letters of support, HAM (Secular) leader and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi stated after attending the meeting held yesterday. The new government may be sworn in over the weekend, PTI reported, adding that there is a view to wrap up the formalities quickly to not allow any mood of uncertainty to build up, something a buoyant opposition may push.

"Met our valued NDA partners. Ours is an alliance that will further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations. We will serve the 140 crore people of India and work towards building a Viksit Bharat," Prime Minister Modi said on X after the meeting.