Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: NDA set to form government; Modi's swearing-in on June 8

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Catch all the news updates related to the election results here
After a grueling seven-phase polling, results were declared on June 4 for the Lok Sabha polls 2024. The BJP-led NDA managed to cross the majority mark of 272 seats while the Opposition INDIA bloc secured 232 seats. On June 5, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously picked Narendra Modi as its leader while the opposition INDIA bloc said it will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to "realise the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP government". Modi will take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962. Modi has called the poll results a "victory of the world's largest democracy".
First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 9:50 AM IST