Lok Sabha elections 2024: All you need to know about Phase 2 of polls

Lok Sabha polls: The second phase of elections will be held on April 26 across 13 states and UTs. As many as 89 parliamentary seats will be up for polls in phase two, including all 20 seats of Kerala

A total of 16 seats from Bihar, UP, and West Bengal will be up for voting in the second phase. (PTI Photo/representative)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 5:21 PM IST
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19, triggering a high-voltage face-off between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's INDIA bloc. The polls will extend over more than a month until June 1, and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the first phase, 102 constituencies will be up for polls across 21 states and Union territories. Nearly all northeastern states, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, will conclude their polling on the inaugural day itself.

In the second phase of elections, 89 constituencies will go to polls in 13 states and UTs. All 20 parliamentary seats in Kerala will go to elections in the second phase, which will be held on April 26. A total of 16 seats from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, which are scheduled to hold polls in all seven phases, will be up for voting in the second phase.

Lok Sabha poll schedule
According to the Election Commission, the seven-phase voting dates are April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

The UT of Jammu and Kashmir, which has five seats, will hold polls for each seat gradually in the first five phases. Meanwhile, Ladakh's lone seat will hold polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

Which states, UTs will hold polls in phase two?
1) Assam: Five out of 14 LS constituencies

2) Bihar: Five out of 40 seats

3) Chhattisgarh: Three out of 11 constituencies

4) Karnataka: 14 out of 28 seats

5) Kerala: 20 out of 20 seats

6) Madhya Pradesh: Seven out of 29 seats

7) Maharashtra: Eight out of 48 seats

8) Manipur: One out of two constituencies (Outer Manipur seat will go to polls twice, with some areas in the first and some in the second.)

9) Rajasthan: 13 out of 25 seats

10) Tripura: One out of two seats


11) Uttar Pradesh: Eight out of 80 seats

12) West Bengal: Three out of 42 seats

13) Jammu and Kashmir: One out of five seats

Who represents phase two parliamentary seats at present: State-wise list

1) Assam:
Darrang-Udalguri (gen): The constituency was earlier known as Mangaldoi (held by BJP) but was renamed following the delimitation exercise last year.

Diphu (ST):

Karimganj (gen): BJP

Silchar (SC): BJP

Nagaon (gen): Congress

2) Bihar:
Kishanganj (gen): Congress

Katihar (gen): JD(U)

Purnia (gen): JD(U)

Bhagalpur (gen): JD(U)

Banka (gen): JD(U)

3) Chhattisgarh:
Rajnandgaon (gen): BJP

Mahasamund (gen): BJP

Kanker (ST): BJP

4) Karnataka:
Udupi Chikmagalur (gen): BJP


Hassan (gen): JD(S)

Dakshina Kannada (gen): BJP

Chitradurga (SC): BJP

Tumkur (gen): BJP

Mandya (gen): Independent

Mysore (gen): BJP

Chamrajanagar (SC): BJP

Bangalore Rural (gen): Congress

Bangalore North (gen): BJP

Bangalore Central (gen): BJP

Bangalore South (gen): BJP

Chikkaballapur (gen): BJP

Kolar (SC): BJP

5) Kerala:
All the 20 seats in Kerala will go to polls in one phase on April 26. Notably, the BJP has never won any parliamentary constituencies in the state. In 2019, the Congress swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state with big guns, including senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor from Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively. The CPI(M), which holds power at the state level, secured just one seat - Alappuzha - in the last polls. This time, despite being a part of the INDIA bloc, the CPI(M) and the Congress announced overlapping candidates on multiple seats, including Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha.

6) Madhya Pradesh:
Tikamgarh (SC): BJP

Damoh (gen): BJP

Khajuraho (gen): BJP

Satna (gen): BJP

Rewa (gen): BJP

Hoshangabad (gen): BJP

Betul (ST): BJP

7) Maharashtra:
Buldhana (gen): Shiv Sena

Akola (gen): BJP

Amravati (SC): Independent

Wardha (gen): BJP

Yavatmal - Washim (gen): Shiv Sena 

Hingoli (gen): Shiv Sena

Nanded (gen): BJP

Parbhani (gen): Shiv Sena

8) Manipur:
Outer Manipur (ST): Naga People's Front

9) Rajasthan:
Tonk-Sawai Madhopur (gen): BJP

Ajmer (gen): BJP

Pali (gen): BJP

Jodhpur (gen): BJP

Barmer (gen): BJP

Jalore (gen): BJP

Udaipur (ST): BJP

Banswara (ST): BJP

Chittorgarh (gen): BJP

Rajsamand (gen): BJP

Bhilwara (gen): BJP


Kota (gen): BJP

Jhalawar-Baran (gen): BJP

10) Tripura:
Tripura East (ST): BJP

11) Uttar Pradesh:
Amroha (gen): BSP

Meerut (gen): BJP

Baghpat (gen): BJP

Ghaziabad (gen): BJP

Bulandshahr (SC): BJP

Gautam Buddha Nagar (gen): BJP

Aligarh (gen): BJP

Mathura (gen): BJP

12) West Bengal:
Darjeeling (gen): BJP

Raiganj (gen): BJP

Balurghat (gen): BJP

13) Jammu and Kashmir:
Jammu (gen): BJP

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

