Lok Sabha elections 2024: All you need to know about Phase 2 of polls

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19, triggering a high-voltage face-off between the Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's INDIA bloc. The polls will extend over more than a month until June 1, and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.
In the first phase, 102 constituencies will be up for polls across 21 states and Union territories. Nearly all northeastern states, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, will conclude their polling on the inaugural day itself.
In the second phase of elections, 89 constituencies will go to polls in 13 states and UTs. All 20 parliamentary seats in Kerala will go to elections in the second phase, which will be held on April 26. A total of 16 seats from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, which are scheduled to hold polls in all seven phases, will be up for voting in the second phase.
Lok Sabha poll schedule
According to the Election Commission, the seven-phase voting dates are April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
The UT of Jammu and Kashmir, which has five seats, will hold polls for each seat gradually in the first five phases. Meanwhile, Ladakh's lone seat will hold polls in the fifth phase on May 20.
Which states, UTs will hold polls in phase two?
1) Assam: Five out of 14 LS constituencies
2) Bihar: Five out of 40 seats
3) Chhattisgarh: Three out of 11 constituencies
4) Karnataka: 14 out of 28 seats
5) Kerala: 20 out of 20 seats
6) Madhya Pradesh: Seven out of 29 seats
7) Maharashtra: Eight out of 48 seats
8) Manipur: One out of two constituencies (Outer Manipur seat will go to polls twice, with some areas in the first and some in the second.)
9) Rajasthan: 13 out of 25 seats
10) Tripura: One out of two seats
11) Uttar Pradesh: Eight out of 80 seats
12) West Bengal: Three out of 42 seats
13) Jammu and Kashmir: One out of five seats
Who represents phase two parliamentary seats at present: State-wise list
1) Assam:
Darrang-Udalguri (gen): The constituency was earlier known as Mangaldoi (held by BJP) but was renamed following the delimitation exercise last year.
Diphu (ST):
Karimganj (gen): BJP
Silchar (SC): BJP
Nagaon (gen): Congress
2) Bihar:
Kishanganj (gen): Congress
Katihar (gen): JD(U)
Purnia (gen): JD(U)
Bhagalpur (gen): JD(U)
Banka (gen): JD(U)
3) Chhattisgarh:
Rajnandgaon (gen): BJP
Mahasamund (gen): BJP
Kanker (ST): BJP
4) Karnataka:
Udupi Chikmagalur (gen): BJP
Hassan (gen): JD(S)
Dakshina Kannada (gen): BJP
Chitradurga (SC): BJP
Tumkur (gen): BJP
Mandya (gen): Independent
Mysore (gen): BJP
Chamrajanagar (SC): BJP
Bangalore Rural (gen): Congress
Bangalore North (gen): BJP
Bangalore Central (gen): BJP
Bangalore South (gen): BJP
Chikkaballapur (gen): BJP
Kolar (SC): BJP
5) Kerala:
All the 20 seats in Kerala will go to polls in one phase on April 26. Notably, the BJP has never won any parliamentary constituencies in the state. In 2019, the Congress swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state with big guns, including senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor from Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively. The CPI(M), which holds power at the state level, secured just one seat - Alappuzha - in the last polls. This time, despite being a part of the INDIA bloc, the CPI(M) and the Congress announced overlapping candidates on multiple seats, including Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha.
6) Madhya Pradesh:
Tikamgarh (SC): BJP
Damoh (gen): BJP
Khajuraho (gen): BJP
Satna (gen): BJP
Rewa (gen): BJP
Hoshangabad (gen): BJP
Betul (ST): BJP
7) Maharashtra:
Buldhana (gen): Shiv Sena
Akola (gen): BJP
Amravati (SC): Independent
Wardha (gen): BJP
Yavatmal - Washim (gen): Shiv Sena
Hingoli (gen): Shiv Sena
Nanded (gen): BJP
Parbhani (gen): Shiv Sena
8) Manipur:
Outer Manipur (ST): Naga People's Front
9) Rajasthan:
Tonk-Sawai Madhopur (gen): BJP
Ajmer (gen): BJP
Pali (gen): BJP
Jodhpur (gen): BJP
Barmer (gen): BJP
Jalore (gen): BJP
Udaipur (ST): BJP
Banswara (ST): BJP
Chittorgarh (gen): BJP
Rajsamand (gen): BJP
Bhilwara (gen): BJP
Kota (gen): BJP
Jhalawar-Baran (gen): BJP
10) Tripura:
Tripura East (ST): BJP
11) Uttar Pradesh:
Amroha (gen): BSP
Meerut (gen): BJP
Baghpat (gen): BJP
Ghaziabad (gen): BJP
Bulandshahr (SC): BJP
Gautam Buddha Nagar (gen): BJP
Aligarh (gen): BJP
Mathura (gen): BJP
12) West Bengal:
Darjeeling (gen): BJP
Raiganj (gen): BJP
Balurghat (gen): BJP
13) Jammu and Kashmir:
Jammu (gen): BJP