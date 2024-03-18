Lok Sabha elections 2024: All you need to know about Phase 1 of elections

The EC said that the phase one of polls will take place in 21 states and UTs for 102 constituencies on April 19. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The much-anticipated polls to elect the 18th Lok Sabha will commence on April 19 over seven phases, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday. The polling will take place across 28 states and 8 Union territories in seven phases till June 1 and the counting of votes will be done on June 4, the election body said.

The key political exercise will trigger a high-voltage poll battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Country-wide poll campaigns involving traditional and digital media have already begun, with the BJP eyeing to cement its position with a landslide victory, hoping for a third term. Meanwhile, the Opposition alliance of over two dozen parties have come together, setting aside their internal differences, to oust the "dictatorial" Narendra Modi government.

Lok Sabha election schedule

The EC said that the phase one of polls will take place in 21 states and UTs for 102 constituencies on April 19. The remaining phases are scheduled on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

At 102, the bulk of parliamentary seats will be up for voting on the inaugural day of polls itself. In the second phase, voting will happen on 89 seats, phase three: 94 seats, phase four: 96 seats, phase five: 49 seats, phase six: 57, phase seven: 57.

Which states/UTs will go to polls (how many seats) in phase one?

1) Arunachal Pradesh: Two out of two Lok Sabha constituencies

2) Assam: Five out of 14 LS constituencies

3) Bihar: Four out of 40 seats

4) Chhattisgarh: One out of 11 constituencies

5) Madhya Pradesh: Six out of 29 seats

6) Maharashtra: Five out of 48 seats

7) Manipur: Two out of two constituencies

8) Meghalaya: Two out of two constituencies

9) Mizoram: One out of one constituency

10) Nagaland: One out of one constituency

11) Rajasthan: 12 out of 25 seats

12) Sikkim: One out of one seat

13) Tamil Nadu: 39 out of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies

14) Tripura: One out of two seats

15) Uttar Pradesh: Eight out of 80 seats

16) Uttarakhand: Five out of five constituencies

17) West Bengal: Three out of 42 seats

18) Andaman and Nicobar Islands: One out of one seat

19) Jammu and Kashmir: One out of five seats

20) Lakshadweep: One out of one seat

21) Puducherry: One out of one constituency

West Bengal, UP and Bihar are three states, scheduled to hold polls in all seven phases of the elections.

Who represents phase one seats at present?

Arunachal Pradesh:

Arunachal East (gen) - BJP

Arunachal West (gen) - BJP

Assam:

Kaziranga (Gen) - Created last year to replace Kaliabor (held by Congress), following a delimitation exercise in Assam.

Sonitpur (Gen) - BJP

Lakhimpur (Gen) - BJP

Dibrugarh (Gen) - BJP

Jorhat (Gen) - BJP

Bihar:

Aurangabad (general) - BJP

Gaya (SC) - Janata Dal (United)

Nawada (general) - Lok Jan Shakti Party

Jamui (SC) - Lok Janshakti Party

Chhattisgarh:

Bastar (ST): Congress

Madhya Pradesh:

Sidhi (gen) -BJP

Shahdol (ST) - BJP

Jabalpur (gen) - BJP

Mandla (ST) - BJP

Balaghat (gen) - BJP

Chhindwara (gen) - Congress

Maharashtra:

Ramtek (SC) - Shiv Sena

Nagpur (gen) - Nitin Gadkari

Bhandara - Gondiya (gen) - BJP

Gadchiroli- Chimur (ST) - BJP

Chandrapur (gen) - Congress

Manipur:

Inner Manipur (gen) - BJP

Outer Manipur (ST) - Naga People's Front

Meghalaya:

Shillong (ST) - Congress

Tura (ST) - National People's Party

Mizoram:

Mizoram (ST) - Mizo National Front

Nagaland:

Nagaland (gen) - Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party

Rajasthan:

Ganganagar (SC) - BJP

Bikaner (SC) - BJP

Churu (gen) - BJP

Jhunjhunu (gen) - BJP

Sikar (gen) - BJP

Jaipur (gen) - BJP

Jaipur Rural (gen) - BJP

Alwar (gen) - BJP

Bharatpur (SC) - BJP

Karauli-Dholpur (SC) - BJP

Dausa (ST) - BJP

Nagaur (gen) - Rashtriya Loktantrik Party

Sikkim:

Sikkim (gen) - Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

Tamil Nadu:

The entire state will go to polls in a single phase on April 19. None of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies are represented by the BJP. 24 are represented by the DMK, which also rules at the state level. The Congress represents nine seats in Tamil Nadu.

Tripura:

Tripura West (gen) - BJP

Uttarakhand:

Tehri Garhwal (gen) - BJP

Garhwal (gen) - BJP

Almora (SC) - BJP

Nainital- Udhamsingh Nagar (gen) - BJP

Hardwar (gen) - BJP

West Bengal:

Coochbehar (SC) - BJP

Alipurduars (ST) - BJP

Jalpaiguri (SC) - BJP

Andaman and Nicobar Islands:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands (gen) - Congress

Jammu-Kashmir:

Udhampur (gen) - BJP

Lakshadweep:

Lakshadweep (ST): Nationalist Congress Party

Puducherry:

Puducherry (gen) - Congress