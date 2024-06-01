Lok Sabha elections 2024: Exit polls today. Key seats to watch out for

Voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will end with the last and seventh phase of polling on Saturday. Today's polling will decide the fate of 904 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across 57 seats in seven states and one Union Territory.

Notable candidates in this phase include Union minister Anurag Thakur, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, and actor Kangana Ranaut.

Polling is taking place in all 13 seats of Punjab, four in Himachal Pradesh, 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, three in Jharkhand, and Chandigarh.

Over 100 million citizens, including nearly 50 million men, 40.8 million women, and 3,574 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in this phase.

Once polling ends, attention will turn to exit polls, which aim to predict whether the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under PM Modi or the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc will form the next government.

What are exit polls?

An exit poll is a survey conducted after voters leave polling stations, to predict the winners and the margin of victory based on voter feedback. These polls aim to reflect public sentiment before the official results are announced, although their accuracy has often been questioned.

Given the varying predictions from numerous exit polls, it can be challenging to determine which, if any, to trust. Parties lagging behind in exit polls frequently claim these surveys to be inaccurate.

These exit polls are different from the predictions of poll pundits like Prashant Kishor or Yogendra Yadav in the sense that these surveys gauge the mood of the voter and a baseline trend/current as opposed to a more analytical and hopeful analysis by political leaders.

The first exit poll in India was conducted in 1957 by the Indian Institute of Public Opinion during the second Lok Sabha elections. In 1996, Doordarshan, a state-run broadcaster, hired the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies to conduct exit polls nationwide.

How are exit polls conducted?

The exit polls are conducted to gauge the general voter sentiment during an election. Exit polls gauge voter sentiment by interviewing voters soon after they leave the polling stations during the elections.

Various private agencies conduct exit polls using different sample sizes and methodologies, both online and in person.

Exit polls serve as a general guide rather than an exact predictor and often fail to accurately forecast the actual outcome. However, due to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the official results, people often turn to these predictions to get an idea of what might happen.

On Friday, the Congress announced that it will not participate in any exit poll debates on television channels, stating that it does not want to engage in speculation and ratings-driven conflicts.

When are the exit polls released?

The Election Commission of India bans the conduct of exit polls during the voting process, but permits their publication 30 minutes after the last vote is cast.

According to rules, exit poll data cannot be released before 6:30 pm on June 1, the final day of polling. This regulation is governed by Section 126A of the Representation of the People's Act, 1951.

What are some of the major exit poll agencies?

Prominent agencies that release exit poll surveys include India Today-Axis My India, News24-Todays Chanakya, News18-IPSOS, Times Now-VMR, India TV-CNX, ABP-CSDS, India News-Polstrat, and CVoter.

In 2019, most exit polls correctly predicted that the BJP-led NDA would return to power, which materialised with the coalition winning 353 seats. The BJP alone captured 303 out of the total 543 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) secured 90 seats.

To form a government at the Centre, a party or coalition must win at least 272 constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections.

What are some of the seats to watch for in today’s exit polls?

The exit poll data from the Hindi heartland will be watched closely, as reports have hinted at potential upheavals. Additionally, due to recent political turmoil in Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Bihar, these seats will play a crucial role in influencing the election results.

The BJP has also placed significant emphasis on South India. Following the setback involving Prajwal Revanna during the elections, the exit poll data will indicate the broader sentiment in Karnataka and other southern states.

All eyes will be on Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest number of seats. The impact of the Ram temple inauguration ceremony in January will be key in determining how well the BJP performs in the state and how much ground the INDIA bloc gains.

In West Bengal, PM Modi has challenged Mamata Banerjee's stronghold, making it important to see how much progress the BJP can make in Trinamool Congress’s territory.

An intriguing political development is unfolding in Odisha, which is also holding Assembly elections simultaneously. The state will be closely watched as PM Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have been exchanging barbs over mismanagement and neglect of public welfare.



The results for the general elections will be announced on June 4.