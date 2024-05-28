LS polls LIVE: Opposition believes that only they have the right to abuse, says PM Modi

General Elections 2024 Live: Catch all the latest news updates on the Lok Sabha polls here
Responding to the question of personal attacks during campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi defended his speeches, saying that "the Opposition believe that only they have the right to abuse and "abusing has become their (second) nature" due to frustration. PM Modi was giving an interview to news agency ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren’s daughter-in-law Sita Soren before travelling to West Bengal for a two-day visit. Sita Soren is the BJP candidate from Dumka. PM Modi will take part in a public meeting in Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas district’s Barasat constituency around 2:30 pm and address an rally in Baruipur in Jadavpur constituency in South 24 Parganas district., which is scheduled to begin at 4 pm.
First Published: May 28 2024 | 9:11 AM IST