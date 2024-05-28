Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls LIVE: Opposition believes that only they have the right to abuse, says PM Modi
LS polls LIVE: Opposition believes that only they have the right to abuse, says PM Modi

General Elections 2024 Live: Catch all the latest news updates on the Lok Sabha polls here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Modi, Narendra Modi
Mahendragarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Mahendragarh, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 10:54 AM IST
Responding to the question of personal attacks during campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi defended his speeches, saying that "the Opposition believe that only they have the right to abuse and "abusing has become their (second) nature" due to frustration. PM Modi was giving an interview to news agency ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren’s daughter-in-law Sita Soren before travelling  to West Bengal for a two-day visit. Sita Soren is the BJP candidate from Dumka.  PM Modi will take part in a public meeting in Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas district’s Barasat constituency around 2:30 pm and address an rally in Baruipur in Jadavpur constituency in South 24 Parganas district., which is scheduled to begin at 4 pm. 

The abuse of powers of the ED, CBI and electoral bonds will not help the BJP cling to power and its slogan of "400 paar" will remain a slogan, Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba asserted on Monday.  At a press conference, she alleged the Narendra Modi government has been giving benefits to the business houses and waived off Rs 16 trillion to 21 industrialists. After touring 27 states,  no Modi wave is visible anywhere as claimed by the BJP and at present, there are only two issues -- unemployment and inflation, she added. "Misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the electoral bonds will not help the BJP to retain power," she said.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that the former will go abroad for a vacation and the latter will be singing after the results of Lok Sabha polls will be out on June 4. Speaking to ANI in Varanasi on Monday, Singh said, "In the sixth phase, we are about to touch the 400 mark and in the seventh phase, we will be crossing the 400 mark and that day, Akhilesh Yadav will be singing songs and Rahul Gandhi will go for his foreign trips as no option will be left for them. This country wants a strong government, not a compelled government."

Actor-politician and BJP candidate from Gorakhpur constituency Ravi Kishan has claimed that half a dozen opposition parties will cease to exist and their candidate lose their deposits after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared. Bhojpuri actor Ravindra Shukla, better known as Ravi Kishan, claimed that if the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power, it would run the country based on Shariat. "You will see on June 4 that these 26 parties are going to face defeat. More than half a dozen of them will cease to exist and the deposits of their candidates forfeited," Kishan, who is the current MP from Gorakhpur, said.

General Elections 2024: PM Modi to campaign in Dumka, Kolkata; Rahul-Akhilesh to campaign in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren’s daughter-in-law Sita Soren before holding a roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday evening.
First Published: May 28 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

