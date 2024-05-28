LS polls LIVE: Opposition believes that only they have the right to abuse, says PM Modi

Responding to the question of personal attacks during campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi defended his speeches, saying that "the Opposition believe that only they have the right to abuse and "abusing has become their (second) nature" due to frustration. PM Modi was giving an interview to news agency ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren’s daughter-in-law Sita Soren before travelling to West Bengal for a two-day visit. Sita Soren is the BJP candidate from Dumka. PM Modi will take part in a public meeting in Ashoknagar in North 24 Parganas district’s Barasat constituency around 2:30 pm and address an rally in Baruipur in Jadavpur constituency in South 24 Parganas district., which is scheduled to begin at 4 pm.

The abuse of powers of the ED, CBI and electoral bonds will not help the BJP cling to power and its slogan of "400 paar" will remain a slogan, Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba asserted on Monday. At a press conference, she alleged the Narendra Modi government has been giving benefits to the business houses and waived off Rs 16 trillion to 21 industrialists. After touring 27 states, no Modi wave is visible anywhere as claimed by the BJP and at present, there are only two issues -- unemployment and inflation, she added. "Misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the electoral bonds will not help the BJP to retain power," she said.