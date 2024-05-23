LS polls LIVE: Making votes polled under Form 17C public could lead to chaos, ECI tells SC

"Indiscriminate disclosure" of polling station-wise voter turnout data and posting it on website will lead to chaos in the election machinery which is already in motion for the ongoing General Elections, the Election Commission told the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The poll body stated that there is no legal mandate to give Form 17C - which gives the number of votes polled in a polling station - to anyone other than candidates and their agents. This may lead to mischief and vitiation of the entire electoral space as it increases the possibility of the images being morphed.

Accusing the ruling BJP of employing religion for political purposes, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said that party leaders and workers have deep faith in Lord Ram and they don't need any certificate from anyone. The Congress leader alleged that the BJP hurried through the inauguration of the Lord Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with an eye on the general elections. The Ram temple was still not complete, he added. The BJP slammed West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, alleging that sensing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, she got BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's house raided by the state police without a search warrant."Mamata Banerjee got senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's house located in Kolaghat raided on Tuesday. The TMC (Trinamool Congress) chief is harassing BJP leaders in West Bengal out of frustration as she is fully convinced that her party is going to face a miserable defeat (in the Lok Sabha polls)," senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.