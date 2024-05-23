LS polls LIVE: Making votes polled under Form 17C public could lead to chaos, ECI tells SC

"Indiscriminate disclosure" of polling station-wise voter turnout data and posting it on website will lead to chaos in the election machinery which is already in motion for the ongoing General Elections, the Election Commission told the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The poll body stated that there is no legal mandate to give Form 17C - which gives the number of votes polled in a polling station - to anyone other than candidates and their agents. This may lead to mischief and vitiation of the entire electoral space as it increases the possibility of the images being morphed.
Accusing the ruling BJP of employing religion for political purposes, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said that party leaders and workers have deep faith in Lord Ram and they don't need any certificate from anyone. The Congress leader alleged that the BJP hurried through the inauguration of the Lord Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with an eye on the general elections. The Ram temple was still not complete, he added. The BJP slammed West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, alleging that sensing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, she got BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's house raided by the state police without a search warrant."Mamata Banerjee got senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's house located in Kolaghat raided on Tuesday. The TMC (Trinamool Congress) chief is harassing BJP leaders in West Bengal out of frustration as she is fully convinced that her party is going to face a miserable defeat (in the Lok Sabha polls)," senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.
General Elections 2024: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Haryana
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is leading a roadshow in Haryana's Sirsa. Gandhi Vadra is campaigning in support of the party's Sirsa candidate Kumari Selja . Haryana votes on 25th May to elect 10 members of Parliament.
10:35 AM
BJP misusing religion for political purposes: Congress leader Rajeev Shukla
Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of misusing religion for political purposes. According to a statement issued by the Congress here, Shukla said party leaders and workers have deep faith in Lord Ram and they don't need any certificate from anyone.
9:57 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024: 45,576 EVMs at 20,031 polling stations in Haryana, says electoral officer
A total of 45,576 EVMs will deployed in Haryana for the General elections and the by-election of Karnal Assembly constituency, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said on Wednesday. Agarwal said 24,039 control units and 26,040 VVPAT machines will be used at 20,031 polling stations for the elections. Among the polling stations set up, 19,812 are permanent and 219 are auxiliary stations, he said.
9:15 AM
Making votes polled under Form 17C public could lead to chaos, Election Commission tells SC
The poll body stated that there is no legal mandate to give Form 17C - which gives the number of votes polled in a polling station - to anyone other than candidates and their agents. This may lead to mischief and vitiation of the entire electoral space as it increases the possibility of the images being morphed.