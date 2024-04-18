LS polls LIVE: Nomination process for fourth phase of General Elections begins

While questioning the intention behind the CPI (M)'s poll promise to dismantle all nuclear weapons in the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress of conspiring to weaken India. Singh also demanded to know the Congress' stand on the issue. "I want to ask Congress in particular what they have to say about this comment by CPIM. I want to ask them to clarify. CPIM says if they come to power, they will destroy all nuclear weapons. India's first nuclear tests were conducted in 1974 by Indira Gandhi. The need arose because China had continuously been doing nuclear tests. And even Pakistan had begun its nuclear trials," the defence minister said. "At a time when India's neighbouring countries are nuclear powers, talking about destroying our nuclear weapons is no less than playing with India's national security. It is a very deep-rooted conspiracy to weaken the country," Rajnath Singh said while addressing a public rally in Kerala's Kasargod.

The nomination process for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls to be held on May 13 started today. As many as 96 seats across nine states and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will see polling in the fourth phase. All constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25) and Telangana (17) will go to polls in this phase. Polling will also be held in several constituencies of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.