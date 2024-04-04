Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi declares Rs 1 crore income, Rs 20 cr assets

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday filed his nomination in Kerala’s Wayanad constituency for the Lok Sabha elections, seeking to retain the seat he won five years ago.

Wayanad will have a three-cornered contest between Gandhi, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran and the CPI's senior leader Annie Raja. The elections will take place on the seat on April 26.

Rahul Gandhi's assets

In his affidavit to the Election Commission, Gandhi has declared a total of Rs 20 crore worth movable and immovable assets. His last Income Tax return (ITR) filing of Financial Year 2022-23 (FY23) shows that he earned over Rs 1 crore in that period. The amount was a substantial decline compared to his previous four year ITR filings, which were reported to be at least Rs 1.2 crore each year.

In FY23, Gandhi showed his income worth Rs 1,02,78,680. The same stood at Rs 1,31,04,970 in FY22.

The 53-year-old Congress MP also declared movable assets worth more than Rs 9 crore, including Rs 26,25,157 savings in his two bank accounts. Gandhi holds 1,900 equity shares of Young Indian, parent company of the Congress-backed National Herald newspaper worth Rs 1,90,000.

He has stock investments worth more than Rs 4.3 crore and mutual funds investments of Rs 3.8 crore. His other movable assets include savings in public provident fund, gold bonds and physical gold among others, amounting a total of Rs 9,24,59,264.

Holds agricultural land parcels with sister Priyanka

His immovable assets includes two agricultural land parcels in New Delhi’s Mehrauli, jointly owned with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, valued at Rs 2.1 crore. The former Congress president also owns two commercial office spaces valued at Rs 7.9 crore. He also declared liabilities close to Rs 50 lakh.

Congress MP facing 18 cases against him

The affidavit shows that Gandhi is facing 18 cases against him, including two FIRs. He has been convicted in one criminal case, which involved his defamatory remarks on ‘Modi surname,’ made during 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. He was sentenced to two year jail term in the case, which was later suspended by the Supreme Court in August.

According to his affidavit, Gandhi gave his Class 12 board exams in 1989 and completed his bachelor’s degree from Rollins College in Florida, US. He also has an MPhil in developmental studies from Trinity College, University of Cambridge, which he got in 1995.