Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to address rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar today

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to address rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar today

Modi is scheduled to address the rally at Rash Mela grounds around 3.30 pm

The Cooch Behar constituency is gearing up for a fiery Lok Sabha campaign on Thursday, with back-to-back rallies by Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 11:13 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Cooch Behar district in West Bengal on Thursday, his first public meeting in the eastern state since the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

Modi is scheduled to address the rally at Rash Mela grounds around 3.30 pm.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

I look forward to being among the people of Cooch Behar to address a @BJP4Bengal rally later today at around 3:30 PM. The people there have been greatly supportive of our development agenda and I am confident they will again place their faith in the BJP, the PM said in a post on X.
 

The Cooch Behar constituency is gearing up for a fiery Lok Sabha campaign on Thursday, with back-to-back rallies by Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee is scheduled to speak at a rally in Cooch Behar around noon. The venues of Banerjee's public meeting and the PM's rally are about 30 km apart.
 

The West Bengal Police have placed a multi-tier security cover at the venue and its surroundings ahead of two mega rallies in the district.

The Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency, which recently witnessed clashes between supporters of sitting BJP MP and Union minister Nisith Pramanik and TMC leader Udayan Guha, has now become a battleground of prestige, with both parties leaving no stone unturned to secure victory.

Renominated as a Lok Sabha candidate, Pramanik faces Jagadish Barma Basunia, the TMC's nominee representing the Rajbanshi community and the sitting MLA of Sitai, as his primary opponent this time.
 

Before the EC's announcement, the PM had addressed four rallies in West Bengal in Hooghly, Krishnanagar, Barasat and Siliguri between March 1 and March 9.

Also Read

Union minister Pramanik has 14 criminal cases against him: Affidavit

Amid discord in INDIA bloc, Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to enter Bengal

Jyotipriyo Mallick: From Mamata loyalist to "scam-tainted" minister

Mamata disowns brother as he expresses displeasure over ticket distribution

Lok Sabha elections 2024: TMC to go solo in West Bengal; jolt to INDIA bloc

LS polls: EC curbs on volunteers disbursing pensions spark slugfest in AP

Noida Police invokes Sec 144 till Apr 26 ahead of LS polls, festivals

Expulsion action taken after Cong received my resignation letter: Nirupam

LS elections 2024: PM Modi to kick off NDA's campaign in Bihar today

LIVE news: BJD releases second list for Lok Sabha, state polls in Odisha

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiMamata BanerjeeLok Sabha electionsCooch Beharbengal

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story