Lok Sabha elections 2024: Constituency-wise winners list for Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha polls 2024 result: A neck and neck race is unfolding between the NDA and the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh. Keep checking this page to get the latest updates on winners in each constituency

An Election Commission official at a polling station in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: X/@ECISVEEP)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 1:38 PM IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: An interesting Lok Sabha elections result is unfolding in Uttar Pradesh, where the Opposition’s INDIA bloc is appearing to race past the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition by leading at 42 of the 80 constituencies, the early counting trend showed on Tuesday.

The early counting trend showed the Congress leading at seven seats in UP. If these trends hold, it would signify a significant recovery for the party, which managed just one seat in the state in 2019.


The party is leading at Saharanpur, Amroha, Fatehpur Sikri, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Amethi, and Barabanki, the early trends showed on the poll body’s website.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP is also appearing to make gains in the state, recovering from its humiliating defeat when it won just five seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 62 seats and its ally Apna Dal(S) two.

A total of 851 candidates participated in the Uttar Pradesh elections, including 771 men and 80 women. 
 
Five members of the Yadav family from the Samajwadi Party, including SP chief Akhilesh (Kannauj), sitting MP Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh, Akshaya Yadav from Firozabad, and Aditya Yadav from Badaun, are also leading at their respective Lok Sabha constituencies, according to the early trends.

 

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

