Lok Sabha elections 2024: Constituency-wise winners list for Uttar Pradesh

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024 result: Indore gets record 181,000 Nota votes The early counting trend showed the Congress leading at seven seats in UP. If these trends hold, it would signify a significant recovery for the party, which managed just one seat in the state in 2019.

The party is leading at Saharanpur, Amroha, Fatehpur Sikri, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Amethi, and Barabanki, the early trends showed on the poll body’s website.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP is also appearing to make gains in the state, recovering from its humiliating defeat when it won just five seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 62 seats and its ally Apna Dal(S) two.



A total of 851 candidates participated in the Uttar Pradesh elections, including 771 men and 80 women.



Five members of the Yadav family from the Samajwadi Party, including SP chief Akhilesh (Kannauj), sitting MP Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh, Akshaya Yadav from Firozabad, and Aditya Yadav from Badaun, are also leading at their respective Lok Sabha constituencies, according to the early trends.



