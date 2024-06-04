LS polls: Akhilesh Yadav's family contesting 5 UP seats. Are they leading?

Lok Sabha polls: Five members of the Yadav family from the Samajwadi Party are contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections this time. Early counting trends on Tuesday showed party Chief Akhilesh Yadav leading from Kannauj, while his wife and incumbent MP Dimple Yadav is leading at the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, considered the SP bastion.

Dimple Yadav is leading by a margin of about 79,000 votes. With her potential win, Dimple aims to further the legacy of her father-in-law and late SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav by retaining the seat. She had won the seat during the 2022 Mainpuri by-elections after the seat was vacated following Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death.

Exit polls had predicted an edge for Akhilesh in Kannauj, the former stronghold of the Samajwadi Party (since 1998), which Dimple lost to sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subrat Pathak in 2019. She had won the seat in 2014.

Besides the SP power couple, other members of Yadav family contesting the Lok Sabha elections are Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh, Akshaya Yadav from Firozabad, and Aditya Yadav from Budaun.

Dharmendra is Akhilesh’s cousin is contesting the polls to snatch the Azamgarh seat from incumbent BJP MP and singer Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirauha. He is leading by a vote margin of 36,281.

Firozabad Lok Sabha seat is yet another former SP stronghold lost to the BJP in 2019. The SP has won the seat for three consecutive times since 1999 and also in 2014. Akshay is leading in this seat by a margin of 44,364 votes. He lost the seat in 2019 by a narrow margin and has been renominated to reclaim it against BJP’s Vishwadeep Singh. Akshay is the son of Ram Gopal Yadav, Mulayam Yadav’s cousin and Secretary-General of the Samajwadi Party. Akshay Yadav’s loss was attributed to a vote split caused by his uncle Shivpal Yadav’s independent candidacy.

Firozabad is one of the constituencies where the BJP has replaced its sitting MP. The seat was won by MP Chandrasen Jadon in 2019. BJP’s candidate Singh, who started his political career with the Bahujan Samaj Party, joined the saffron party in 2022. He had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully.

Aditya is the son of senior SP leader Shivpal Yadav and is facing BJP’s Durvijay Singh Shakya. Shakya is leading at Badaun.

The SP is contesting the polls in UP jointly with the INDIA bloc partner Congress and Trinamool Congress. While the Congress is contesting 17 seats, the SP has taken the responsibility of winning 62 seats, a significant goal compared to its 2019 Lok Sabha election performance when it won just five seats.