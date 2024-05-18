Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha elections: BJP planning to ban RSS, says Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray was referring to Nadda's comments to newspaper that when the BJP was a small party and less capable, it needed RSS, but now saffron party has grown, become more capable, and 'runs itself'

Shivsena ( UBT ) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses an election rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Sangli, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party was planning to ban its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), after winning a third term in power.

Speaking at his last rally here before the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections ended in Maharashtra, Thackeray also said that the Election Commissioner who was "acting like Modi's servant" will be removed after the INDIA alliance government comes to power. "The way they tried to use and throw the Shiv Sena, a similar game will be played by Narendra Modi in future (with the RSS), and that has been stated by (BJP president J P) Nadda," he said.

Thackeray was referring to Nadda's comments to a newspaper that when the BJP was a small party and less capable, it needed the RSS, but now the saffron party has grown, become more capable, and "runs itself". "Nadda said there was a need of the RSS until now, (but) we are capable now and we don't need the RSS. If they (BJP) came to power, it is a bigger danger for RSS workers because they will ban the RSS," Thackeray claimed.
 

In the past, (then Union home minister) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had banned the RSS, he noted. "Those who call our party 'nakli' (fake) Shiv Sena will call the Sangh 'nakli'," Thackeray further said, referring to Prime Minister Modi's jibe at the Sena (UBT). "The entire RSS cadre toils to make you prime minister. Why are you planning to ban the RSS which gave you birth and gave you political power," Thackeray asked.

He also took a swipe at the Election Commission, stating that "after the INDIA alliance government comes to power, we have to send home the election commissioner who is acting like Modi's servant." Whoever is working like the BJP regime's "servant" will be sacked, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

First Published: May 18 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

